ISL feature: Edu Bedia all praise for FC Goa’s fighting spirit

Busy evening
Two goals from Igor Angulo in the 66th and 69th minutes of the game saw the Gaurs storm back into the game.
And it was, in fact, Juan Ferrando's men who ended the game stronger as Jorge Ortiz and co forced Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to have a much busier evening than he would have liked.
"After analyzing the game, I think we lost 2 points yesterday," opined Bedia. "We were superior to Bengaluru during the ninety minutes."
Out-of-sync
Whilst the Gaurs enjoyed the lions' share of the possession throughout, the side felt a bit out-of-sync whilst going forward - especially in the first half.
Elaborating on the same, Bedia said, "Yes, we all felt the same. It was a bit laboured, to begin with, but with more familiarity, the transition would be smoother in the days to come.
"We're a new team, but we continue to have the same style of football - to attack and play a 'beautiful' brand of football which sees everyone fighting for each other."
Take aways
Bedia also felt that while there were many positives to take away from the game, the team needs to work together to shore up the backline after conceding, in his words, "two soft goals."
"Yes, the defence is an aspect that we've to improve. We've to be more focused and be more aggressive in some moments of the game."
Getting on track
"We did our homework on Bengaluru and were aware of the threat they possessed from set-pieces. And kudos to them for executing those routines. We've to be better in those moments and everyone has to chip in. If we're to win the league, these're the things we've to learn for."
The Gaurs will look to set things straight and look to get their first three points of the season when they face Mumbai at their designated home ground in Fatorda on Wednesday.