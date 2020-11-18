ISL feature: No one can dare to stop the passionate Kombans

Bengaluru, November 18: As the stage is set for the new Indian Super League (ISL) season to kick off, the host broadcaster has created a new campaign for Kerala Blasters FC, who have one of the largest fan-base in the country.
The ISL 2020-21 season kicks off with the Blasters taking on three-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Friday (November 20).
Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforced health guidelines and protocols, all the matches (which kick off at 7.30pm IST) will be held in Goa this time.
Curated for the aficionados of the Kombans, Star Sports and Football Sports Develpment Limited (FSDL) have created a campaign that highlight's the team's passion and intent to do well this season.
It also showcases the preparation for the return of the new-look Blasters who are getting ready for the season.
It captures the excitement of the fans cheering their heroes who are getting ready to settle old scores.
The Star Sports-FSDL campaign also brings out the passion that the Blasters will bring to the field against each team they play.
Fans will witness the players give it their all in this season as the Blasters team and management have been thoroughly revamped.
Under new coach Kibu Vicuna, Blasters will take on their rivals with high profile new international signings as well as their core of local heroes - Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP and Prasanth Karuthadathkuni.
The Spaniard had led Mohun Bagan to the I-League title in the 2019-20 season and under Vicuna's leadership, the Blasters have signed new players like Nishu Kumar, who arrived from former ISL champions Bengaluru FC.
Along with Vicuna, new support staff too has joined the Blasters including assistant coach from Poland Tomasz Tchorz. The appointment of Vicuna comes close on the heels of Lithuanian Karolis Skynkis as the Sporting Director for the new season.
Blasters have reached the final twice only to falter at the last hurdle. They will be hoping to be lucky the third time.
(Source: ISL Media)