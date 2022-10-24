Football
ISL feature: Noah Sadaoui a revelation for FC Goa

By
Noah Sadaoui
Noah Sadaoui has taken it to the next level with the Gaurs (Images: FC Goa Media)

Bengaluru, October 24: Noah Sadaoui's exploits have gotten FC Goa off to a blistering start in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season as the Moroccan international notched up a goal and an assist in his first start for the Gaurs against Chennaiyin FC.

While Goa's campaign opener against East Bengal FC showed fans a few glimpses of what the 29-year-old was capable of, he then took it to the next level as they beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0.

In the 10th minute, Sadaoui latched onto a long pass from Edu Bedia and sprinted into the opposition box, before firing in a cross that was guided home by Redeem Tlang for an early lead.

ISL 2022-23: FC Goa maintain clean slate with win over Chennaiyin FC to go to the top of table

Later, during stoppage time, he picked up another long ball and beat the goalkeeper himself to seal the winner and three points.

The win against Chennaiyin FC also meant FC Goa are the only team this season to take home all the six points on offer from the first two matches.

ISL POINTS TABLE | RESULTS | FIXTURES

As a result, the Gaurs are currently on the top of the standings as well.

"Very happy with the win and three points," the forward told fcgoa.in after the match.

First goal

First goal

He, however, downplayed his contributions and credited the team's effort as a whole for the result.

"Yes, it feels nice that I could contribute, but the whole team did very well as a unit. It wasn't an easy game, but we kept the fight going together and that's the biggest reason for our victory."

Good start

Good start

Sadaoui's late strike that ensured FC Goa's win over the Marina Machans was also his first-ever goal in the ISL.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I got. Early on in the match, I understood that there were spaces in our opponents' defence which I felt I could exploit, and I kept trying to do so. A part of the credit for my goal should also go to my team-mates who were quite supportive, sending passes my way, perhaps seeing what I was trying to do," he explained.

Credit to team-mates

Credit to team-mates

"Well, we've gotten a good start to our campaign. Our position on the points table also gives us a lot of joy. Going forward, we must ensure that we maintain this over the course of the season," Sadaoui said, when asked about the mood in the Goa camp.

"Our next assignment is against Hyderabad FC and it's another away match. Our focus now shifts to that game - we want to win and return to play our first home clash on a highly positive note," he added.

Proving worth

Proving worth

"FC Goa is what brought me to the ISL. We had been communicating with each other for a while regarding a possible move. I've watched FC Goa play matches in the ISL and the AFC Champions League and I enjoyed the style of play of the club," he had said at the time of signing.

Having played in Israel, the USA, Honduras, South Africa, Oman, Egypt, Morocco and so on, shifting base to India was not much of a challenge for the Moroccan international, who is proving his worth for the Gaurs.

Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 12:35 [IST]
