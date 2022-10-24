ISL feature: Noah Sadaoui a revelation for FC Goa

First goal
He, however, downplayed his contributions and credited the team's effort as a whole for the result.
"Yes, it feels nice that I could contribute, but the whole team did very well as a unit. It wasn't an easy game, but we kept the fight going together and that's the biggest reason for our victory."
Good start
Sadaoui's late strike that ensured FC Goa's win over the Marina Machans was also his first-ever goal in the ISL.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity I got. Early on in the match, I understood that there were spaces in our opponents' defence which I felt I could exploit, and I kept trying to do so. A part of the credit for my goal should also go to my team-mates who were quite supportive, sending passes my way, perhaps seeing what I was trying to do," he explained.
Credit to team-mates
"Well, we've gotten a good start to our campaign. Our position on the points table also gives us a lot of joy. Going forward, we must ensure that we maintain this over the course of the season," Sadaoui said, when asked about the mood in the Goa camp.
"Our next assignment is against Hyderabad FC and it's another away match. Our focus now shifts to that game - we want to win and return to play our first home clash on a highly positive note," he added.
Proving worth
"FC Goa is what brought me to the ISL. We had been communicating with each other for a while regarding a possible move. I've watched FC Goa play matches in the ISL and the AFC Champions League and I enjoyed the style of play of the club," he had said at the time of signing.
Having played in Israel, the USA, Honduras, South Africa, Oman, Egypt, Morocco and so on, shifting base to India was not much of a challenge for the Moroccan international, who is proving his worth for the Gaurs.