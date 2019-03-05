ISL feature: Pragmatic Costa provides Mumbai with hope

Results first
However, it shows that the Islanders' pragmatic approach has worked wonders. Costa has employed a ‘results first' mentality and that has been the hallmark of Mumbai's successful campaign so far.
"For me, as a coach, my only brand of football is the one that will get me three points at the end of the game," said Costa.
True to words
On the basis of the evidence we have seen so far, the Portuguese has been true to his words. Costa was furious with his team's showing against FC Goa when his side lost 0-5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.
Costa accused his players of "giving up" before the final whistle and told them that such performances were unacceptable. That Mumbai were the dominant team in the first 20 minutes had little relevance.
Rising from ashes
Since that defeat, Mumbai rose from the ashes, quite literally, and climbed up the ladder, losing to Goa again in the second leg when some of their key players were missing.
So, what gives Mumbai confidence that they can turn it around in the semifinals? This is the same side who defeated the undefeated Bengaluru FC.
Strong defence
A strong defensive structure is just one half of Costa's modus operandi with the team equally capable of playing some electric offensive football on the counter-attack. It has been this strategy which paid dividends for Mumbai this season in some of the big games including their 1-0 victory over high-flying Bengaluru.
Costa's pragmatic approach might just be the perfect antidote for Mumbai when it comes to countering Goa's venom.