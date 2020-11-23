ISL feature: Sandesh Jhingan braces for first-ever Kolkata derby experience

Big call
After spending six seasons with Kerala Blasters, Jhingan made a big call earlier this summer when he decided to part ways with the Kochi-based outfit.
His destination was the newly-merged ATKMB with whom he signed a five-year deal.
Habas acknowledges
Coach Antonio Lopez Habas was quick to recognise what he had with the burly 27-year-old defender - Jhingan was promptly named one of the five captains in the ATKMB setup.
He will get to experience a derby in just his second appearance for the Mariners, but Jhingan is treating it like just another game.
Biggest derbies
"It's one of the biggest derbies in the world," Jhingan said.
"As footballers, you want to be a part of such big games on big stages, so I'm looking forward to it. I don't look deep into the magnitude of the game, whether it's the Kolkata derby or any other match, it's all the same. All are important, so I don't let emotions get to me. The coaches and the staff are looking at it as a game of football."
Big game experience
The centre-back is no stranger to big games - he has played in two ISL finals apart from numerous important matches for the national team. Handling pressure has never been a problem for him and he does not expect the Kolkata derby to be any different.
"Being part of a champion team puts extra pressure but I like to enjoy the responsibility as it shows you've something in you, that's why people have expectations from you, as you can deliver," said Jhingan.
Difficult to predict
ATKMB started their campaign on a winning note on Friday with a narrow 1-0 win against Kerala Blasters. Stakes will be high as East Bengal, led by Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler, open their campaign against the Mariners. Jhingan believes Fowler's side will be difficult to predict, as they are yet to play a game.
"We're a set team, so it gives them an idea of our strengths and weaknesses," said Jhingan. "They've a new team and are unpredictable. We don't know what they're going to provide us. There're responsibilities on us, but we believe in our system and our coach, I'm sure he will have a perfect plan for this game."