ISL feature: With fans behind the team, everything is possible for FC Goa

Corominas the star
A team known for their flair going forward, FC Goa has set the benchmark in terms of goals scored by a team in a single season (43).
That is mainly due to to Ferran Corominas, who bagged himself 18, and thus creating a record for goals scored by a player in a single season.
Next gear
The second season saw the Gaurs move into the next gear. Not only had the team finished with the highest number of goals, the best goal difference and the best home record, but also topped the league in terms of clean sheets.
And Lobera has no doubts in stating as to where all the credit should go.
"It's the players who've to be given the credit. They're the real stars and the ones who bring to life our style of play," said Lobera.
Orange wall
Standing behind the team always has been a wall of orange. Goa's love for football has yet again shone through this season as the Fatorda Stadium has been packed to the rafters for most of the games.
Meanwhile, the away trips have also seen fans from across the state travel to cheer on their favourite names.
Lobera has time and again stated the importance of the fans in the success of the team.
Talking about the fans ahead of the ISL play-off against Mumbai City FC, Lobera stated, "The only word I want to say to the fans is 'thank you.' All the travels they undertake and trips they make; I know doesn't come cheap. But with them there, we never feel alone. "This year, I think we've been able to give our supporters a lot many reasons to smile," Lobera added.
Goan flair
The Goan style of play has found a soft corner not only in the hearts of fans around India but also across the league with managers of other teams also appreciating the flair with which the Gaurs take to the field.
ISL champions Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory recently claimed the Gaurs to be favourites to win the title while his Kerala Blasters countepart Nelo Vingada came into the Goa dressing following their 3-0 win over his team to congratulate the team he feels "is the best I have come up against".
However, no longer wet behind the ear, the Gaurs as well as Lobera know that the play-offs are a totally different ball game. But, with the fans behind the team, everything is possible.