ISL final preview, where to watch, live streaming: ATK, Chennaiyin eye history

One win away
Now Coyle is one win away from completing a miracle. Key to this turnaround has been the form of Chennaiyin's attack that has produced goals whenever necessary.
"I have nothing but the utmost respect for ATK, for the quality of players they have. We will stick to our style because we believe that we can win games with it. We are still under pressure as we go into the final and we want to be because that's when we are at our best. When this team is focused and concentrated, that's when our quality kicks in," said Coyle.
Valskis magic
Nerijus Valskis has 14 goals to his name and is fighting for the top scorer award, while Rafael Crivellaro is the creative engine of the team.
The partnership between the two has blossomed under Coyle. Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has also been brilliant and has scored in their last three games, becoming the first Indian to score in both the legs of a play-off tie.
Dangerous duo
ATK, on the other hand, rely on Roy Krishna and David Williams' contributions in attack. Krishna, with 15 goals this season, is also firmly in the race for the Golden Boot.
But equally dangerous is Williams who scored a brace against Bengaluru in the play-off. While the likes of Edu Garcia and Javier Hernandez provide supply from the middle, wing-back Prabir Das is a crucial attacking outlet for the Kolkata-based side.
Kick off time, channel info
The match kicks off at 7.30pm at Fatorda's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will be played indoors due to the coronavirus scare. It will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar and Jio.
Given the strength both sides have in attack and their tendency to chase a game to the death, one can expect a tightly-fought contest. In the league stages, ATK defeated Chennaiyin in Chennai before Coyle's side returned the favour in Kolkata. But now what matters is who will emerge triumphant in Goa!