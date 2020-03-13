Football
ISL final preview, where to watch, live streaming: ATK, Chennaiyin eye history

ATK and Chennaiyin are looking to become the first side to win ISL three times.

Bengaluru, March 13: Season six of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to culminate with a showdown between ATK and Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa on Saturday (March 14).

ATK and Chennaiyin have both won the ISL twice already and are looking to become the first side to win it three times.

The two teams were brilliant in the play-offs with Chennaiyin FC getting the better of FC Goa in a thrilling two-legged tie that finished 6-5, while ATK produced a second leg turnaround to get the better of Bengaluru FC 3-2 on aggregate.

This is the first time that these two clubs are meeting each other in the final. Interestingly, neither club has lost an ISL final - a run that will end for one of them on Saturday.

While ATK have been one of the most consistent sides this season, Chennaiyin were left to produce a miracle to reach this stage after Owen Coyle took charge of them at the start of December. In the six matches before his arrival, Chennaiyin had won only one match and scored just four goals. Since he landed here, the former champions went on to win eight matches, a tally bettered only by FC Goa.

One win away

Now Coyle is one win away from completing a miracle. Key to this turnaround has been the form of Chennaiyin's attack that has produced goals whenever necessary.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for ATK, for the quality of players they have. We will stick to our style because we believe that we can win games with it. We are still under pressure as we go into the final and we want to be because that's when we are at our best. When this team is focused and concentrated, that's when our quality kicks in," said Coyle.

Valskis magic

Nerijus Valskis has 14 goals to his name and is fighting for the top scorer award, while Rafael Crivellaro is the creative engine of the team.

The partnership between the two has blossomed under Coyle. Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has also been brilliant and has scored in their last three games, becoming the first Indian to score in both the legs of a play-off tie.

Dangerous duo

ATK, on the other hand, rely on Roy Krishna and David Williams' contributions in attack. Krishna, with 15 goals this season, is also firmly in the race for the Golden Boot.

But equally dangerous is Williams who scored a brace against Bengaluru in the play-off. While the likes of Edu Garcia and Javier Hernandez provide supply from the middle, wing-back Prabir Das is a crucial attacking outlet for the Kolkata-based side.

Kick off time, channel info

The match kicks off at 7.30pm at Fatorda's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will be played indoors due to the coronavirus scare. It will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar and Jio.

Given the strength both sides have in attack and their tendency to chase a game to the death, one can expect a tightly-fought contest. In the league stages, ATK defeated Chennaiyin in Chennai before Coyle's side returned the favour in Kolkata. But now what matters is who will emerge triumphant in Goa!

(Source: ISL Media)

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 16:42 [IST]
