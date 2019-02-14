Football

ISL: KBFC vs CFC: Preview, Timing, Live Streaming, Where to Watch: A small matter of pride in South Indian derby

By
chennaiyin fc

Kochi, February 14: Nelo Vingada is on the hunt for his first win as Kerala Blasters FC take on bottom-placed Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Indian Super League's (ISL) South Indian derby at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday (February 15).

Vingada eyes first win

Vingada eyes first win

Vingada has overseen draws for Kerala against ATK and Bengaluru along with a defeat to the Delhi Dynamos. The former NorthEast United coach will be hoping to end up fourth-time lucky as the defending champions come to town.

Kerala have just one win in their kitty so far and are winless in 14 games, resulting in dwindling attendance figures. Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory was not complaining.

"From my point of view, I will be happy if the stadium is empty coming here. The support you (Kerala) had in your stadium last year, I was gobsmacked. Trust me, I would love to have that support at home. It is one of my biggest mysteries, why Kerala have never won the ISL in five seasons," said Gregory.

Lack of goals haunt Kerala

Lack of goals haunt Kerala

Lack of goals has been Kerala's biggest undoing this season with the side managing just 15 of them in as many matches. Only one player - Slavisa Stojanovic (four) - has scored more than one goal for Kerala in the current campaign and it is no surprise the side has struggled.

"The next game is always the most important and the most difficult. After three games (in charge), you have some balance. Now, we have to ensure that our team goes up. We have had more time in training and the players know my concept better," said Vingada.

Chance to catch up on points: Gregory

Chance to catch up on points: Gregory

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, come into the game with a chance to lift themselves off the bottom after what has been a title defence to forget.

"I think everybody is motivated. We want to take nine points in the next three matches and finish in a position where we will be happier. We have a chance to catch up on points with Kerala," said Gregory who has captain Mailson Alves back in contention after a three-game suspension.

Having so impressively captured their second league title in 2017-18, Chennaiyin have looked like a shadow of their former self in a campaign riddled with 11 losses so far.

Despite their woes in the season, Gregory's men will come into Friday's clash in buoyant mood having recently recorded only their second win of the campaign. The 2-1 win over league leaders Bengaluru was a reminder of the defending champions' prowess.

Jeje's return to form

Jeje's return to form

One of the biggest positives for Chennaiyin from their win over Bengaluru was the return to goal-scoring form for star forward Jeje Lalpekhlua. The Mizo sniper will be eager to score a few more before the season ends and.

With plenty of pride at stake, the match also sees CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary, who are on loan at Chennaiyin from Kerala, turn out against their parent club with a point to prove. So much to play for.

Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar

Source: ISL Media

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 18:02 [IST]
