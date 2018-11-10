Football

ISL: KBFC vs FCG: Preview, Timing, Where to Watch: Kerala look to capitalise on Goa's defensive woes

By
Kerala Blasters players warm up during a training session. Credit: ISL Media
Kerala Blasters players warm up during a training session. Credit: ISL Media

Kochi, November 10: A desperate Kerala Blasters FC will look to narrow the gap between them and those above them when they take on the might of FC Goa in a Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2018 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday (November 11).

The Men in Yellow have only one win to show for their efforts in six games, and that was in the opening game of the season against ATK. They are now winless in five games with four draws and a loss against Bengaluru FC in the previous fixture.

To win games, you need to score more than your opposition, and David James’ side have not been scoring goals galore. They will need their forwards to fire against a free-scoring Goa side and make the most of whatever chances they create.

1
1022331

“With due respect to Goa, we know they are an attacking team but if you see their record, they really do concede goals also. We as a team should definitely start to win,” said Kerala Blasters assistant coach Thangboi Singto.

Singto’s observation is no rocket science. Sergio Lobera’s mantra of outscoring opponents is working fine as they find themselves at the summit of the ISL table. They also have the best goal difference and have scored 18 goals from six games with an average of three per match. However, they have a fragile defence which Kerala Blasters will be looking to target.

“We play an attacking form of football which means we have to take more risks. I think it is (going to be) a good game. I consider Kerala to be a direct rival for us. If the assistant coach of Kerala said they can score goals against us, it is going to be a good game, but if we can score one more, I will be going home happy,” said the FC Goa chief coach.

Ferran Corominas, who didn’t have the best of outings against Delhi Dynamos earlier this week, will look to make amends and take the lead in the race to win the Golden Boot. He already has six goals to his name and also has four assists.

Edu Bedia seems to be in devastating form this season. The Spanish midfielder has scored some outrageous goals and Kerala Blasters certainly need to be wary of him. Hugo Boumous too has been in striking form and the same was acknowledged by Singto.

“It is not about Coro only, they have Bedia and Boumous who are equally talented. We need to focus on Goa as a team,” he said.

The good news for Lobera is that Brandon Fernandes is fully fit and also scored a goal in their previous game which would boost his confidence. Can Goa continue marauding through opposition with their all-out attack approach or will Kerala at last register their first home win? An intriguing affair at Kochi awaits.

Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar

Source: ISL Media

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 18:06 [IST]
