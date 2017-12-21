ISL: Kerala Blasters hope to continue momentum against confident Chennaiyin FC

Chennai, December 21: Six days after recording their first win of the season, Kerala Blasters FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in an attempt to build some momentum in what has so far been a stuttering Indian Super League (ISL) campaign for them.
Rene Meulensteen's team suffered after recording three draws to begin with, but held on to win 1-0 against NorthEast United in their previous game. The Dutchman will hope that they've finally turned the corner when they meet the hosts at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday (December 22).
The team has arrived in Chennai and the lads are preparing for tomorrow's big game against @ChennaiyinFC in good spirits. #KeralaBlasters #KBFC #CHEKER #IniKaliMaarum #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/j9y6rQ9UvI— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 21, 2017
"The first task is to reassure my players that we're in an ongoing process, still developing as a team and as individuals. You slowly put your jigsaw together. Apart from the Goa game, you have seen us getting more positive going forward, creating chances, opening teams up and scoring goals," he said, adding that clean sheets would still be a high priority for a side which has kept three in five games.
"Clean sheets are the basis of everything and give you the right to play, so that is important. We look very strong defensively and got our first win of the season last week. That said, Chennaiyin are a side which know how to grind out a win and can score from open and set play," the former Manchester United assistant coach said.
The training is in full swing before the match against @ChennaiyinFC tomorrow!#KeralaBlasters #NammudeSwantham #IniKaliarum #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/c3psJwPzpS— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 21, 2017
Chennaiyin's ability to grind out results was certainly on show in their late wins against ATK and Bengaluru FC. Even with their backs to the wall, John Gregory has made them into a never-say-die outfit which keeps going till the end in the quest for points.
"I'll never be satisfied. I told my players that we should have more points on the board. We've messed up a couple of times and I've messed up a couple of times. But I'm delighted how hard the players have worked in training and matches," he said, adding that his side now had a weight of expectation on them due to their performances.
He also said that he would take nothing for granted despite Chennaiyin losing just twice in eight games against the Blasters.
Marina Machans, let's make it 5 tomorrow 💪#PoduMachiGoalu #CHEKER pic.twitter.com/NylpgCICyV— Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) December 21, 2017
"I only use a statistic like that when it is to my advantage. I expect Kerala to finish higher than where they are. They're coming into this game on the back of their first win and will prepare hard to get a favourable result," the Englishman said.
Gregory is right to not take Kerala lightly because despite playing a game less, the Yellow Army is not far behind in terms of statistics when it comes to keeping the ball and passing it. The telling difference though, is Chennaiyin's ability to convert nearly 20 per cent of their attempts to Kerala's 9%. And it is probably that number which will determine the course of the match.
Namma ball winners have been doing a fine job, with our squad managing 14.7 interceptions per game this season 👊#PoduMachiGoalu pic.twitter.com/5Ew5KfVDUK— Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) December 21, 2017
Meulensteen will not be able to pick either Dimitar Berbatov or Pritam Kumar, but for Gregory - except for the local hero Dhanpal Ganesh who will serve a match suspension for four yellow cards - he has a full squad to choose from.
Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters
Indian Super League
Live from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Chennai)
At 8 pm
On Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
Source: ISL Media