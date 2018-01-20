ISL: Back at home, Kerala Blasters look to avenge defeat to FC Goa

Kochi, January 20: Kerala Blasters would know that they have an opportunity to climb up to third position on the Indian Super League table if they can put it across FC Goa on Sunday (January 21) at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and avenge their humiliating defeat in the first leg.
Kerala Blasters had a poor start to their campaign winning just one of their first seven matches that led to the departure of coach Rene Meleusteen, formerly assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. His departure led to the swift arrival of former England goalkeeper David James and the former Kerala Blasters marquee-cum-coach of 2014 has managed to provide hope to the team with seven points from the four matches that he has been in-charge.
Kerala Blasters had infact won seven points from the first three games that James was in the technical dug-out but were pegged back by Jamshedpur FC in their last game. Now, they have a chance to make further progress and also avenge their 2-5 defeat in Goa.
What is the craziest thing you've done to show your support?— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) January 19, 2018
Mail it to us at fanzone@keralablastersfc.in and you might get featured on our page!#KeralaBlasters #IniKaliMaarum #FanZone #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/4WkOCb1RJe
"We might have the same players but we are now a different team to when we last met. We had a very good trip around India. I was delighted with what I saw, even in defeat. There were a lot of positives," said Kerala Blasters coach David James.
It will not be easy for Kerala to stop the free-flowing FC Goa team, particularly with Spanish forwards Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote in fine form. James, however, said they can measure up to the challenge with support from the massive crowd.
The @keralablasters match day escorts from #KBFC Football Schools, all excited about tomorrow's @indiansuperleague match with @fcgoaofficial #GoBlasters
A post shared by David James (@jamo1dj) on Jan 20, 2018 at 2:53am PST
"The first thing in football is to understand the result and know why you lost or won. I wasn't there at that time but the players understand what they are doing now. My focus is to get the players ready. This is yet another tough match for us but we have to go for three points," said James.
Focus, hard work and determination. Business as usual at our final training session in Goa ahead of our away match versus the Blasters. #ForcaGoa #WeTogether #KERGOA pic.twitter.com/jV9yu7kCdX— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 19, 2018
FC Goa too know the turnaround Kerala has managed over last four games, It certainly will not be as easy their previous outing against the Yellow army at Fatorda. Star Spanish striker Ferran Corominas scored the fastest hat-trick in the ISL as Kerala Blasters were all at sea.
"What happened in the past is the past. We will not focus there. If we think the game will be similar to what happened in Goa, we will be mightily confused. Regardless of where we play, whether it's home or away, all teams are equally balanced," said FC Goa chief coach Sergio Lobera.
The #Gaurs sure know how to have the best birthday celebrations! The team celebrates Chechi's birthday in Kochi! 🎂#ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/dEU44cknbe— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 19, 2018
The big concern for FC Goa, who are placed fourth with 16 points from nine matches, has been the defence as they have been unable to keep a clean sheet so far in the league. The defence has crumbled under the slightest pressure and coach Lobera admitted they have work to do, although their attacking style won't be compromised.
"We are not going to give up on our offensive style of football but we will try and find the defensive balance when we play tomorrow," said Lobera.
Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos
Indian Super League
Live from JRD Tata Sports Complex
On Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
At 5.30 pm (Sunday, January 21)
Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa
Indian Super League
Live from Kochi
On Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
At 8 pm (Sunday, January 21)
Source: ISL Media