ISL: Know new rules for foreign player signing, salary cap, squad size for 2020-21 season

1. Player regulations
In the seventh edition of the ISL, teams can sign up to 7 foreign players, as reported by the goal.com. It is a continuation of the last season's policy. But now it is mandatory that at least one player among the overseas players should be from a country affiliated to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
2. Squad size
The ISL 2020-21 will the teams getting the liberty to swell the squad size up to 35 players. This is a marked difference from last season where the teams were allowed to sign up to 25 players. The new squad strength stipulation means the teams can draft in up to 28 Indian players.
3. Free signing of foreign players
As per the new rules, the teams can ink deal with foreign players and head coach without the approval of the league, and last year it was mandatory to obtain the permission of the ISL management to sign at least three overseas players. Now, that cap has been taken off. But the head coach should possess a Pro-License.
4. Salary cap
The ISL management had reduced the salary cap from Rs 17.5 crore to Rs 16.5 crore last season and it will continue in the new season as well. The transfer fee will not be included in the salary cap but the loan fee will be added to the salary cap. Exceeding the salary cap can invite sanctions in the form of fine or ban from signing more players or reduction of points.