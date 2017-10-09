ISL launches Future Hai Football campaign

Bengaluru, October 9: As India entered the football history by hosting the FIFA U17 World Cup, Hero Indian Super League launched an inspiring television campaign dedicated to the nation titled "Future Hai Football" (Future is Football).
The first look of the brand new TVC hit airtime on Sony Network and across Star India network during India vs USA match on October 6, capturing the nation's belief that India is on the cusp of a revolutionary trajectory towards global glory.
The campaign resonates the upsurge with its theme - "Future Hai Football". It aims to showcase how passion for the sport can lead towards realizing and conquering one's innate talent.
Featuring the current senior Indian team members, the commercial further outlines the journey of these talented footballers and their passion and sheer dedication towards the sport enabling them to become the most accomplished athletes.
The first campaign opens up by telling the true story of Eugeneson Lyngdoh, who followed his footballing passion to take over the midfield for the National teamfollowed by Anas Edathodika who turned around his fortunes from riding a rickshaw on the streets of Malappuram to becoming a valuable player in the Indian team.
It moves on to highlight Kerala Blasters FC's superstar C K Vineeth who mapped out his space from harvesting the fields in Kannur to becoming one of the most dreaded strikers in the Indian Football circuit.
It further portrays the passion of the pocket dynamite Jeje Lalpekhlua who ran down and across the streets of a small town in Mizoram towards becoming an integral part of the Men in Blue on the football pitch.
Further it leads up to celebrating the accomplishments of India's most successful footballer and Skipper, Sunil Chhetri for how he marched towards his ultimate 'goal'.
The campaign created in association with Hero ISL Clubs will then unveil each players individual stories leading up to the new season's kickoff on November 17, 2017.
The TVC also showcases ISL club owners Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan and M S Dhoni expressing their support for their respective team players. It signs off with Mrs Nita Ambani, Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited, conveying that for India's "Future Hai Football".