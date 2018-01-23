Football

ISL: Mark Sifneos leaves Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru, January 23: Dutch forward Mark Sifneos has parted ways with Kerala Blasters "by mutual consent", the club said on Thursday (Janaury 23).

"We are grateful for all his contributions to the club. The club would also like to wish him well for the future," Blasters said in a statement. Sifneos scored four goals in 12 appearances for Blasters.

He was the first person to score a goal for Blasters this season, against Mumbai City FC. He also scored the 100th goal in the ISL against FC Pune City.

Sifneos, 21, joined Blasters from Dutch club RKC Waalwijk. He had earlier said Rene Meulensteen, who was sacked following a poor start to their season, was the reason for him to joining the Kochi-based franchise. Blasters are seventh on the table with 14 points in 12 games.

