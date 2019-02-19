Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL: NEUFC vs FCPC: Preview, Timing, Live Streaming, Where to Watch: NorthEast United a win away from play-offs

By
Pune will hope to notch a win away from home and keep their chances alive. Credit: ISL Media
Pune will hope to notch a win away from home and keep their chances alive. Credit: ISL Media

Guwahati, February 19: NorthEast United FC will be eager to pocket full points as they host FC Pune City FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Wednesday and qualify for the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs.

Eelco Schattorie's team is one of four teams who have lost just three matches this season. The Highlanders have picked up 27 points from 16 matches and sit third on the table.

NorthEast eager to pocket full points

NorthEast eager to pocket full points

A 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC in their last game should give them the confidence to overcome the threat posed by a resurgent Pune.

"I didn't mention anything to the players about qualifying. I really take it game by game because if I look back at the last 10 games, the number of times I had to shuffle to make the best possible eleven, it was almost 10 games," said Schattorie.

Ogbeche – NorthEast's star

Ogbeche – NorthEast's star

With 12 goals, Bartholomew Ogbeche remains the key player for NorthEast and remains two goals shy of equalling Ferran Corominas. He has the support of Federico Gallego, who is joint-second on the list of most assists and new recruit Panagiotis Triadis who has had an impact in the attacking third.

"Our tactics were spot on offensively (against Mumbai City). That was how it was supposed to be, but it is not like I'm sitting here with the full conviction that everything is going to be fine," said Schattorie.

Resurgent Pune

Resurgent Pune

After a bad start to the season, Pune have regained form under new head coach Phil Brown. Their last defeat came in November, against Bengaluru FC. Since then, the Stallions have won four out of five matches and are seventh on the table with 18 points.

Brown has breathed life into a squad that now stands an outside chance of bagging a spot in the playoffs but they are counting upon NorthEast and Mumbai losing points in their remaining games.

"I am impressed with the group that I am working with, the players have taken to my methods very well. As a coach, you're delighted with that.

"I think we have good goals in our team and when you got that as a coach, then you can apply your methods with a lot of belief and confidence. The Indian players, in particular, have taken to that," said the Pune head coach.

Brown eyes fourth consecutive win away from home

Brown eyes fourth consecutive win away from home

Striker Robin Singh grabbed a brace as Pune defeated Jamshedpur in their last match and has been a threat up front in recent games. Ashique Kuruniyan has been a menace from the wings for the opposition's full-backs.

Even though Marcelinho picked up his fourth yellow card against Jamshedpur FC and remains suspended, Brown will look for a fourth consecutive win away from home as they take the field in Guwahati.

As for NorthEast, they wouldn't want to let go of this chance to achieve qualification for the first time and that too in front of their home fans.

Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar

Source: ISL Media

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue