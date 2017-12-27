ISL: NorthEast United coach on his way out?

Bengaluru, December 27: With only one win in six matches, Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) may show head coach Joao Carlos De Deus the door.
NEUFC are placed ninth on the ISL table (one above the bottom spot) with four points. It's certainly not the start to the ISL season that the team management was hoping for. They recorded their only win (2-0) in the ISL against fellow strugglers Delhi Dynamos on December 2.
A team official told Sportkeeda.com: "The management is not exactly happy with the team and the coach's performance. They have met all the players and the coaches, and are trying to figure out what went wrong."
Former coach Nelo Vingada, who recently stepped down as the coach of the Malaysian national team, is one of the names doing the rounds. The Portuguese guided NEUFC to a fifth-place finish in the previous season of the ISL.
"Some of our ex-coaches like Nelo Vingada has contacted the management, mentioning their availability," the official added.
De Deus's future depends on the result against FC Pune City this Sunday (December 31). It definitely looks like the 41-year-old Portuguese manager is under immense pressure to deliver for the Highlanders.
It was clear after the 0-2 loss to Mumbai City FC on December 22. "I am frustrated," De Deus said after the match. "We created so many chances. We should win the games because we have more chances than the opponents. My boys came here to get a different result. Let's work hard, be patient and let us try to let his moment pass. It is not fair, but this is football."