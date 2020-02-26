Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL semi-finals fixtures announced; away goals rule to apply

By
ISL semi-finals fixtures announced; away goals rule to apply

Mumbai, February 26: The first semifinal of the ongoing edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) will see Chennaiyin FC take on table-toppers FC Goa.

The Football Sports Development Limited on Wednesday (Feb 26) confirmed the ISL 2019-20 semi-final line-ups and fixture list to be played over two legs. Defending champions Bengaluru FC face ATK and 2019-20 season's League winners FC Goa play Chennaiyin FC for a spot in the Hero ISL final, scheduled on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be played in Chennai and Bengaluru on February 29 and March 1 respectively. The second legs are scheduled to be played on March 7 in Goa and March 8 in Kolkata ahead of the summit clash in Goa, the weekend thereafter. All games kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties progress to the final. In case scores are tied after two legs, the 'away goal' rule will apply i.e. the team which has scored more away goals over will qualify for the final. If the away goal rule cannot determine a winner, the game will go to the extra time in the second leg. The away goal rule will not apply in extra time and the team that scores the higher number of goals in extra time will win the semi-final. If both teams score none or equal number of goals in extra time, the winner will be decided through the penalty shootout.

Additionally, yellow cards and cautions accumulated from the league stage will not be carried forward to the playoffs. However, a suspension resulting from a caution in their last league game will be applicable in the first leg semi-final. As a result, Chennaiyin FC's Tondonba Singh remains suspended for their home leg playoff. In addition, if a player or team official receives a caution in both legs of their playoffs, he will be suspended for the final.

PLAYOFF FIXTURES

Date Match Venue Timing
Saturday, February 29 Semi-Final 1 - Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Chennai 7:30 pm IST
Sunday, March 1 Semi-Final 2 - Bengaluru FC vs ATK Bengaluru 7:30 pm IST
Saturday, March 7 Semi-Final 3 - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Goa 7:30 pm IST
Sunday, March 8 Semi-Final 4 - ATK vs Bengaluru FC Kolkata 7:30 pm IST
Sunday, March 14 FINAL Goa 7:30 pm IST

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 20:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue