Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL Transfer Watch: Bengaluru FC's Edmund Lalrindika extends contract till 2022

By
Edmund Lalrindika
Edmund Lalrindika impressed in the recent BDFA Super Division League triumph. Image: BFC Twitter

Bengaluru, January 14: Young striker Edmund Lalrindika has signed a new two-year deal with Bengaluru FC (BFC) that will keep him with the Indian Super League (ISL) champions till the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 20-year-old, who impressed in the recent BDFA Super Division League triumph, has also agreed to a loan deal and will turn out for I League outfit East Bengal till the end of the current season.

Edmund who joined Bengaluru FC in the 2017-18 season has featured regularly for the club's reserve side Bengaluru FC B while also playing seven games in the ISL.

He was used frequently as a striker by BFC head coach Cuadrat in the absence of Miku during the title-winning 2018-19 season.

Apart from featuring twice this season in the ISL, Edmund also turned out for the Blue Colts in the Durand Cup, as well as the BDFA Super Division League and, was the top scorer for the team in the city's top-flight.

"I 'm very happy that I've signed the extension. My dream is to always play for Bengaluru FC, but as of now we're young and the squad is very good, so I understand that. At the same time, playing for East Bengal is a big opportunity considering their history," Edmund told the club website after signing the deal.

Cuadrat expects Edmund to face a tough challenge in Kolkata, but believes it will be something that will prepare him better for next season with the Blues.

"The reason the club has offered Edmund a fresh two-year contract is because we believe that he has the potential to get better. He has featured for a few minutes our ISL campaigns over the last two seasons and understands the level we're playing at, and how hard he needs to work. We're sure this extension will work as a motivation for him to keep improving and eventually knock on the doors of the first team," said Cuadrat.

(Source: BFC Media)

More EDMUND LALRINDIKA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 126/1 (25.0) vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 15:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue