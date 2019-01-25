Football

ISL transfer news: CK Vineeth, Halicharan Narzary switch to Chennaiyin FC on loan

By
CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary
CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary have joined Chennaiyin FC from Kerala Blasters on loan till the end of the season.

Chennai, January 25: Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC signed forward CK Vineeth and winger Halicharan Narzary from Kerala Blasters on loan till the end of the 2018-19 season.

Reigning ISL champions Chennaiyin FC are langushing at the bottom of the ISL table with just five points from 12 games.

They resume their ISL campaign with an away game against NorthEast United on Saturday (January 26)

ISL fixtures | Results | Points table

"Vineeth and Halicharan bring plenty of quality and experience to our squad. Our focus will be to salvage some pride in the ISL while putting up a good run in our debut AFC Cup campaign," Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory.

"The Super Cup also provides us with an opportunity to repay our fans' unconditional support this season with a trophy," Gregory added.

The 30-year-old Vineeth returns to the city where he began his professional career with Chennai Customs.

A two-time I-League winner with Bengaluru FC, Vineeth has also been a runner-up in the AFC Cup, where he scored crucial goals in Bengaluru's run to the final. Vineeth has also won the Federation Cup twice with Bengaluru, having scored the winner in the 2017 final against Mohun Bagan. He was ISL runner-up with Kerala Blasters in 2016 and is their leading goalscorer with 11 goals in the competition. Vineeth has also represented the India senior national team.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of the season with Chennaiyin FC. This campaign hasn't gone to plan so far but it will be a fresh start and I hope to contribute with the AFC Cup and Super Cup also on the horizon," said the Kannur-born forward.

The 24-year-old Narzary is a regular India international with 27 caps to his name so far. The former Arrows and Dempo player started all three of India's group games in their recently concluded 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign, having also assisted CFC striker Jeje Lalpekhlua's goal in the 4-1 win over Thailand.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC's young forward Baoringdao Bodo has joined the Kochi-based Blasters on a permanent move.

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 14:02 [IST]
    Read in Malayalam: വിനീതും ഹാളി ചരണും ചെന്നൈ ടീമിലെത്തി; ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സിന് തിരിച്ചടിയായേക്കും

