ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign Chakladar

Bengaluru, June 4: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) continued their signing spree in the summer transfer window ahead of season 9, by roping in Bengal captain and defender Monotosh Chakladar.
Chakladar is the third fresh signing for Marina Machans in the summer transfer window after the Yellow Brigade signed Vincy Barreto from ISL rivals Kerala Blasters and Alexander Romario Jesuraj from FC Goa.
As per a CFC media release, it is also a maiden ISL contract for the 24-year-old footballer, who captained Bengal in the 75th Santosh Trophy last month and played a crucial role in the state team's runners-up finish.
"I'm very excited to play in the ISL for the first time and that too for two times champions, Chennaiyin FC. My only motive now is to work hard, get into the first team and win titles with this team," an elated Chakladar expressed.
A well-known face in the Bengal football circuit, Chakladar will bring in valuable experience into the Chennaiyin side, having played in various domestic competitions in his five-year long career so far.
Previously, he was part of I-League teams Gokulam Kerala and East Bengal and now the Bandel-born player will look to make his mark for Chennaiyin FC in the country's premier football league.
Chakladar began his youth career at Kolkata-based United Sporting Club before moving to Mohammedan Sporting, where he made two I-League second division appearances in 2017-18 season.
His good showing for Pathachakra FC in the 2018-19 Calcutta Premier Division earned him an I-League debut in that season when he joined Gokulam Kerala on loan. He played four matches for Malabarians and then featured for East Bengal in the next I-League season.
Chakladar was also part of Peerless SC's historic maiden title-winning campaign in the Calcutta Football League in 2019.
"We are really happy to welcome Monotosh Chakladar to the Chennaiyin family. All of us at the club are aware of his leadership qualities and performances at the Santosh Trophy and we are excited to have him bring those qualities to the fold.
"I am certain he will fit in seamlessly into the team, and raise the overall level," Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said.
In the 2021-22 ISL season, CFC finished eighth in the table and failed to make it to the play-offs.
They started the ISL season under Bozidar Bandovic before the well-travelled Montenegrin coach and the club decided to part ways with ex-India international Sabir Pasha taking over on an interim basis.
As part of revamping the squad, the Marina Machans have been on a signing spree.
Named after Brazilian World Cup-winning legend Romario, CFC roped in Jesuraj, who is regarded as an exciting Indian talent. He was part of the India Under-13 camp and started his senior career with Arrows FC in the Chennai Premier Division at 17.
ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign Alexander Romario Jesuraj from FC Goa
Making rapid strides, he then moved to Chennai City FC in 2017 with whom he made I-League debut and was a vital cog in the team's title-winning campaign in 2019.
Jesuraj will look to replicate that brilliant performance for the Marina Machans on his return to his home state.
ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign Vincy Barretto from Kerala Blasters
This was after Baretto was signed from Blasters.
Barretto contributed to Kerala Blasters' runners-up finish in ISL 2021-22 season with two goals from 17 matches, which also includes a left-footed screamer against Hyderabad FC from outside the box in a league game.