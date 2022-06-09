ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin sign Sourav Das from SCEB

Bengaluru, June 9: Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have roped in midfielder Sourav Das from Indian Super League (ISL) rivals SC East Bengal on a two-year deal.
Das is the fifth signing for Marina Machans ahead of the new ISL season following young Manipuri midfielder Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh from I League outfit Neroca FC, Bengal captain and defender Monotosh Chakladar, Vincy Barreto (from ISL rivals Kerala Blasters) and Alexander Romario Jesuraj (from FC Goa).
The arrival of Das, who has previously featured for three of India's top football clubs -- Mumbai City, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan -- will give further fillip to Chennaiyin's midfield, consisting of experienced Anirudh Thapa and youngster Jiteshwor Singh, who was signed by the club earlier.
ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign Jiteshwor Singh from Neroca FC
A defensive midfielder, Jiteshwor had played in three I-League seasons in his career so far since making his professional debut with Orange Brigade in 2020. He had also appeared for Kolkata-based Bhawanipore FC on three occasions in the I League qualifiers during a short loan spell in 2020.
He had produced one assist and spent over 1500 minutes on the pitch, featuring in 12 league and five championship stage matches.
Now with Das also joining the CFC ranks, one can expect a tight midfield.
Expressing his excitement on joining one of ISL's successful clubs, Das told CFC Media: "I am very happy to have joined the Chennaiyin FC family. It is a great club with great achievements-two times ISL champions. I am looking forward to playing in front of the fans and win many trophies with the club. I want to thank everyone in the management for putting their faith in me.
"I promise them and all the fans that I will put my every bit into training and matches and fight hard. AllInForChennaiyin!"Talking about the club's fifth signing this summer, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said: "We are very happy to welcome hard working and combative midfielder Sourav Das to Chennaiyin FC. He has impressed at the three clubs that he has played for so far and we are confident that he can carry over that quality into next season with us."
The 25-year-old footballer will be joining the Marina Machans from SC East Bengal for whom he played two seasons in the ISL.
Last season Das played 18 matches, recording 66 tackles and 25 interceptions for the Red and Gold Brigade.
A defensive midfielder, who bagged his maiden professional contract with Mohun Bagan in 2016 after spending his formative years at the Tata Football Academy, featured in three I League seasons for the Mariners.
He appeared in 16 league matches and also played in the 2017 AFC Cup for them before moving to Mumbai City in the 2019-20 ISL season. He made eight appearances for the Mumbai outfit in two ISL seasons.
Chennaiyin have been very busy in the transfer market this season.
In the 2021-22 ISL season, CFC finished eighth in the table and failed to make it to the play-offs.
They started the ISL season under Bozidar Bandovic before the well-travelled Montenegrin coach and the club decided to part ways with ex-India international Sabir Pasha taking over on an interim basis.