ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Dylan Fox from NorthEast United

By
Dylan Fox
Dylan Fox, right, has signed a one-year deal with the Gaurs.

Bengaluru, August 31: FC Goa have completed the signing of Dylan Fox from Indian Super League (ISL) rivals NorthEast United FC.

The Australian put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the club after completing the formalities on Tuesday (August 31).

"I'm thrilled at having completed the signing. FC Goa was in touch ever since the season was over and it was a move both of us wanted. Last season, I grew to appreciate the kind of football they play and I really wanted to be part of the team. And that was a feeling that was reciprocated. I can't wait to get started," Fox told
fcgoa.in shortly after sealing his switch to Goa.

FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur also sounded excited at having completed the swoop. He said, " We're pleased to bring Dylan on board. He was a very instrumental player in NorthEast United's campaign last year and we feel he'll be a good fit in our system as well. His knowledge, experience of the league is an added benefit and we expect him to settle into the team in no time."

The 27-year-old moves to FC Goa having made 21 appearances for the Highlanders last season. He played a crucial role in their campaign, helping Khalid Jamil's side finish third on the league table before bowing out to ATK Mohun Bagan in the semis.

The centre back earlier spent 4 seasons in the A-League playing for Wellington Phoenix (3 seasons) and the Central Coast Mariners.

ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Nongdomba Naorem

Gaurs, who are the first Indian club to compete in the AFC Champions League, have been very business in the transfer marker and have made many signings in the pre-season.

Recently they roped in e completed the signing of young winger Nongdomba Naorem on a free transfer from ISL rivals Kerala Blasters.

ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Spanish striker Airam Cabrera

Spanish striker Airam Cabrera was another Goa acquisition in recent times. He too has joined the Gaurs on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old's contract with Poland's Wisla Plock had ended and he has plenty of experience of playing in the Europe.

