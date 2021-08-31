ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Dylan Fox from NorthEast United

Bengaluru, August 31: FC Goa have completed the signing of Dylan Fox from Indian Super League (ISL) rivals NorthEast United FC.
The Australian put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the club after completing the formalities on Tuesday (August 31).
"I'm
thrilled
at
having
completed
the
signing.
FC
Goa
was
in
touch
ever
since
the
season
was
over
and
it
was
a
move
both
of
us
wanted.
Last
season,
I
grew
to
appreciate
the
kind
of
football
they
play
and
I
really
wanted
to
be
part
of
the
team.
And
that
was
a
feeling
that
was
reciprocated.
I
can't
wait
to
get
started,"
Fox
told
Fox told fcgoa.in shortly after sealing his switch to Goa.
FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur also sounded excited at having completed the swoop. He said, " We're pleased to bring Dylan on board. He was a very instrumental player in NorthEast United's campaign last year and we feel he'll be a good fit in our system as well. His knowledge, experience of the league is an added benefit and we expect him to settle into the team in no time."
The 27-year-old moves to FC Goa having made 21 appearances for the Highlanders last season. He played a crucial role in their campaign, helping Khalid Jamil's side finish third on the league table before bowing out to ATK Mohun Bagan in the semis.
The centre back earlier spent 4 seasons in the A-League playing for Wellington Phoenix (3 seasons) and the Central Coast Mariners.
ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Nongdomba Naorem
Gaurs, who are the first Indian club to compete in the AFC Champions League, have been very business in the transfer marker and have made many signings in the pre-season.
Recently they roped in e completed the signing of young winger Nongdomba Naorem on a free transfer from ISL rivals Kerala Blasters.
ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Spanish striker Airam Cabrera
Spanish striker Airam Cabrera was another Goa acquisition in recent times. He too has joined the Gaurs on a one-year deal.
The 33-year-old's contract with Poland's Wisla Plock had ended and he has plenty of experience of playing in the Europe.