ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Kunal Kundaikar

Bengaluru, August 10: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa have signed Kunal Kundaikar from Sporting Clube de Goa.
The promising young defender put pen to paper on a three-year deal after the Gaurs agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee with the Flaming Orange, a season after helping his former side win the Goa Pro League title in his first season with the club.
The 22-year-old will be given the chance to impress upon Juan Ferrando and will be involved with the first team for the pre-season.
A fan of Sergio Ramos, the youngster was delighted at completing the move, one which he describes as a dream come true.
"I've been an FC Goa fan. I have been to the Fatorda (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru) Stadium on many occasions. I've lived the moments, the games and now to be able to have a chance at striding out onto the pitch like so many of my idols is a dream come true," Kunal told FC Goa Media.
FC Goa Director of Football Ravi Puskur welcomed Kunal on board, "Kunal is a player who we've had on our radar for a fair bit of time. He has a number of qualities that we value in a player. He's a young Goan player with a great future and has been a part of teams that have won the Taca de Goa and the Goa Pro League in recent seasons. In addition to his defensive qualities, he's composed on the ball and has a good passing range. We're delighted to have signed him and we look forward to him growing with us."
The young defender started his career with FC Neura, where he signed in 2014 as a part of their Under-18 team. Playing primarily as a winger, he shined in his very first season-- especially in the inter-village tournaments playing for Goa Velha Sports Club.
Goa Velha signed him the very next season, where he played the GFA First Division (2nd tier in Goan footballing pyramid) for Panjim Footballers and a chance at playing in the Goa Pro League came calling in 2016.
The next two seasons saw him transform from a winger to a defender capable of playing across the backline. He grew into one of the most important players in the side whilst winning the Taca Goa (GFA's U-20 tournament).
He signed for Sporting Clube de Goa in 2018, but was sent back on loan to Panjim Footballers for the next two seasons. The 2018-19 season saw Kundaikar win the Reliance Cup in Goa, playing for Fr Agnel College, Pillar before again delivering the Taca Goa title.
The following season saw him named the captain for Panjim Footballers before securing a move to the Sporting side for the 2020-21 season.
In his first season with the club, the youngster helped the side to a Goa Pro League title whilst being named Defender of the Season at the club.
FC Goa had made history last year when they became the first Indian club to compete in the Asian Football Confederation Champions League, by virtue of being ISL group-toppers, the previous season.