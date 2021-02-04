ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa signs Glan Martins on a short-term deal

Bengaluru, February 4: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa have signed midfielder Glan Martins from rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on a short-term deal.
The Goan native will wear the No.25 jersey and will stay with the Gaurs till the end of the season.
Known for being a tough tackler who possesses a real big range with his passing, the Velsao native adds even more flair and grit to the Goa midfield which has already been boosted by the addition of India international Amarjit Singh Kiyam.
Martins' playing career began at the SESA Football Academy in Goa before signing his first contract with Sporting Club de Goa in 2014. After catching the eye with consistent performances for the Flaming Orange, the midfielder moved to fellow Goan outfit Churchill Brothers SC ahead of the 2019-20 season.
The tough-tackling midfielder had signed with ATK Mohun Bagan at the beginning of the season.
Speaking on his arrival to FC Goa, Glan Martins said, "I'm extremely grateful for the chance. Having been an FC Goa fan right from the inception of the club, this is a dream come true for me.
"I can't wait to put on the shirt and showcase my abilities. I've long been an admirer of the way the club plays football and it completely aligns with what I feel are my strengths. This is a chapter in my life that I want to make full use of."
FC Goa are currently perched fourth in the ISL 2020-21 table with 21 points from 14 games played so far.
The Gaurs next take on giant-killers NorthEast United at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Thursday (February 4).
FC Goa Director of Football Ravi Puskur welcomed the new Gaurs signing, "We're delighted to bring Glan to FC Goa until the end of the season. He's a very exciting and talented player whose gameplay completely suits the kind of football we look to play.
He's someone that we've been tracking for some time now. He's very keen to come here and test himself and will be a great addition to the squad."
