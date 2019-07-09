ISL Transfer Watch: Saviour Gama to stay with FC Goa till 2021

Bengaluru, July, 9: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa's left-back Saviour Gama has signed a contract extension with the Gaurs, keeping him at the club till the summer of 2021.
The 22-year-old was one of four players to make the step up to FC Goa's first team from Clifford Miranda's developmental squad which won the Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League in the 2018-'19 season.
Alongside Mohammad Nawaz, Liston Colaco and Princeton Rebello, Gama made the step up to senior football on the national stage, making six appearances in the ISL and the Hero Super Cup.
Gama was visibly delighted with extending his stay at the club after a stupendous breakthrough season which saw him come on as a substitute in the ISL final and pick up a winners' medal in the Super Cup.
"I'm very happy to be staying here at the club. I hope I can improve a lot more in the next two years and beyond. I've been in Goa my whole life, and was born here. It's my home," exclaimed Gama.
Born in Margao, Gama made his initial strides in the game, earning rave reviews for his performances for Regina Mundi School, Chicalim. Gama also played for FC Bardez in the TACA Under-20 League and SESA Football Academy in the GPL before being spotted at a FC Goa trial by then assistant manager and current Head of Youth Development and Technical Director at the club, Derrick Pereira. His displays for the developmental side impressed Head coach Sergio Lobera enough to earn him a place on the pre-season trip to Spain.
He made his debut in a 1-0 league stage victory against Chennaiyin FC before coming on as a substitute for injured club captain Mandar Rao Dessai in the ISL final at the Andheri Football Stadium. Despite having less than two minutes to warm up, Gama hardly put a foot wrong throughout the match. His best performance of the season came against I League champions Chennai City in the Super Cup semifinals where his six clearances and nine tackles helped the Gaurs shut out a formidable opponent, earning him the Player of the Match award.
(Source: FC Goa Media)