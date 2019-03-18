ISL analysis: Sunil Chhetri reveals the cheeky set-piece secret!

Defenders excel
Despite the abundance of attacking players on show, it was the defenders that proved their mettle in what proved to be a closely-fought affair and Chhetri was quick to acknowledge that as well.
"We made sure that the attacking players come back and defend. And we had to do it against a team like Goa. That was the message from the coach - always try to attack but as soon as we lose the ball, we come back to defend and make sure that we had the numbers. It was so not that easy, but I am really glad we did it," Chhetri added.
Very happy
Talking about the side's defensive performance, Cuadrat said, "It was a risky decision to play with that defence because Albert Serran had been central for us. He has done a lot for us. So, the rest of the guys have been learning a lot from him.
"I have to be very proud of the Indian players especially Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke and Harmanjot Khabra. We decided to go for an offensive game. We have to be very happy."
Huge factor
Cuadrat shed some light on the faith the players had put in him since the start of the season, which he claimed, was a huge factor behind their success.
"I think that we have a deal with the players. It was clear from the first moment. I'm the coach of Bengaluru because they have the feeling that I can do things in the right way. So, when Albert Roca decided not to work because of the family issue, the players said that Carles can do the job. From the first day, I've been demanding a lot from them," he added.
Fans support
Just as it looked the match was headed for a penalty shootout, the big goal finally came.
Bheke leapt high to meet Delgado Dimas' corner and sent a looping header towards the goal, much to the joy of the passionate BFC fans, who have been a source of strength for the team, right throughout their campaign.