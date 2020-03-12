ISL Transfer Watch: Udanta Singh to stay with Bengaluru for three more seasons

Bengaluru, March 12: Bengaluru FC striker Udanta Singh has penned a new three-year deal with the Indian Super League (ISL) champions that will see him stay with Blues till the end of the 2022-23 season.
The 23-year-old India international has been part of the club during the last six seasons and has gone one to become a fan-favourite scoring 16 goals in 137 appearances.
"I'm really happy to continue this journey with Bengaluru FC. I've had an absolutely fantastic six years at this club where we've won five big trophies and extending for three more years wasn't a hard decision. We've had a tough season this year, but it's all about resting well in the off-season and getting back stronger and to work even harder next year," said Udanta after putting pen to the papers.
The Manipuri winger who joined the club in 2014, will be eager to put behind a tough season for both, the club and himself, where the Blues went trophy-less for the first time in seven seasons.
The Blues lost to ATK 1-3 in the ISL semifinal play-offs's second leg in Kolkata last week despite having won the first leg 1-0 at home.
"Udanta has been with the club for six seasons and has been an integral reason for Bengaluru winning five titles since then. He knows the club, the values it upholds and the family that it is, which explains why he has agreed to commit the next three years of his career to the Bengaluru blue. We know what he brings to the pitch and we're certain of him delivering everything he is capable of," said Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane.
(Source: BFC Media)