Wes Brown full of praise for Kerala Blasters fans

Bengaluru, November 16: The latest edition of the Indian Super League is set to start on Friday (November 17) with the Kerala Blasters taking on ATK at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
It will be a replay of last year's final and will certainly be a mouthwatering clash, with both the teams having spent big on bagging some high-profile players and also two big-name managers
One of the most high-profile players in this edition’s Indian Super League is former Manchester United defender Wes Brown who will be plying his trade for Kerala Blasters.
The five-time Premier League winner is relishing the opportunity to play in front of a large crowd again and spoke highly about the Kerala Blasters fans in an exclusive interview with Goal.
The two-time Champions League winner was full of praise for the passionate fans of the Yellow brigade and said that the fanbase made him join the ISL franchise.
"I always wanted to play abroad. I always remember Mikael Silvestre telling me that he was in India two years ago," said Brown.
"When the gaffer told me he was going take over Kerala Blasters, it was pretty simple really, the fans are some of the best I've seen and I've not even seen them in real life.
"I have only seen it on Youtube, they are brilliant. It looks like they are having a mini party, they are enjoying themselves. And that's what you want as a player. It gives you that extra man that you want on the field, especially at home. I have not played in front of 40000-50000 fans in a while so it's going to be great to experience that again."
"I knew they'd sign Berbatov as well. Then Paul Rachubka, who I used to play with at Man Utd when we were younger. In that sense, I already knew the people."
"Its different from where I am from. I think its been brilliant. The traffic is a lot worse, you get used to that. The humidity is a lot higher. Luckily, we train in the evening so that helps. But it is really hot."
However, there is a bad news for the Kerala fans as the former English international could miss the opening game with a minor thigh injury.