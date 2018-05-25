It's 25 million Euros a year or Jamie Vardy for Atletico Madrid

Madrid, May 25: Defenders of many La Liga clubs would be contemplating about plying their trade elsewhere. If reports are to be believed, Jamie Vardy is being quoted by Atletico Madrid. Although it is indeed very rare to see English internationals in their prime to play in foreign leagues this one may have quite the sting in it.
Antoine Griezmann has for long been on the radar of FC Barcelona and it is a popular opinion in Catalonia that he would be the successor to Lionel Messi whenever the Argentine’s powers start waning.
The Frenchman’s 30 goals and 13 assists over the season were pivotal as Atletico finished above Real Madrid in La Liga and gave an emotional send-off to Fernando Torres by winning the Europa League. Honestly, there are few better than the 27-year-old striker. So, if he was to travel the 600 kms and move to Catalonia, there will be a big hole for Diego Simeone to fill.
Reportedly, Simeone, the evil genius that he is, has had his eyes on Vardy as a possible replacement since Leicester and Atletico met in the Champions League last season.
The 31-year-old is living a dream at Leicester, the stuff of documentaries, rising from non-league Fleetwood, escaping premier league relegation in 2014/15 to winning it in 2015/16.
Vardy enjoyed his second 20 goal season at the King Power after the highs of two seasons and he doesn’t look to be getting any slower opposite to his age. The Englishman is also at the forefront of Gareth Southgate’s plans for England’s World cup campaign this summer.
What an honour! No words to describe the feeling right now..... Can’t wait to get going! See you in Russia 🏴 🦁🦁🦁— Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) May 16, 2018
If Vardy moves to Madrid, he will be joining Diego Costa. It has been witnessed that when playing solo upfront, each of them has been a handful for Premier League defences.
Imagine both of them being let loose on Spanish league defence known to be physically inferior to their English counterparts. Vardy & Costa partnership, if it is formed, is sure to give excitement and entertainment if it will be lacking in the technical suave and panache Griezmann brought to the Los Rojiblancos.
However, there are reports that Atletico Madrid will offer Griezmann 25 million Euros which is 10 million more than Barcelona, in order to keep him in their ranks. Griezmann will make a decision before the world cup starts according to Didier Deschamps, so Madrid may soon find out if they'd have a chance for Jamie Vardy or pay 25 million a year.
Though Griezmann will definitely be their number one target, the prospect of seeing Vardy and Costa harass defenders will be a joy to watch.
