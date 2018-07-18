It would be stupid to even consider another move: Moyes on Jordan Pickford

Bengaluru, July 18: After displaying an impressive performance in the recently concluded 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, some big European clubs are eyeing English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. But, David Moyes believes that it would be a stupid decision if Pickford decides to leave Everton at present.
According to some reports, the top German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich are interested in the 24-year-old English goalkeeper. However, the former Everton manager and Pickford’s former boss in Sunderland, David Moyes, believes Everton is the right club for him now.
Moyes told The Sun, "I think Everton is the right club for Jordan. It's a big club, he's only just moved and I would say to him it would be stupid to even consider another move if there was to be an option for him.
"I think it will help him being at Everton because he will get enough work and he's got a chance to develop without every single thing he does being scrutinised. He is still young and he just needs to keep getting his games in. The last thing he needs to bother about is any speculation.
"If you go to the World Cup and do as well as he has done, you've shown you can stand on any stage. But all he needs to do is go back to Everton, keep working and look to improve. Don't let anything slip, don't be complacent
"At the moment he is a young player who has played very well. But the key to being a top player is going back and performing just as well."
Pickford already became the most expensive British goalkeeper of all-time when he joined Everton in the last summer from Sunderland for £25 million ($33m). He is Everton’s no. 1 jersey holder who appeared in 46 games in the last season including all the Premier League matches.
Despite having not much international experience before the World Cup, England manager Gareth Southgate had a high faith on Pickford as he gave the opportunities to him in all the seven World Cup games and the young goalkeeper did a brilliant job under the post.
Moyes believes Pickford can sustain for a long time to hold the no. 1 jersey of the England national football team.
The former Everton in-charge said, "Near enough everybody accepts him as England's No 1 now and, at the age he is, that shows how good he is. But there's also a chance that if he does it right, there is longevity for him. He could easily be England's No 1 for the next 10 years."
"He was always going to reach the top level because he’s got the ability. It was always about him putting the hours in, making sure he eats well and lives well.
“He looks much leaner now and he’s got himself in really good physical condition. But now it is up to him to maintain and improve on his standards. So many of the players now have their own chef and that might be one of the things Jordan could do if he’s looking to gain that one percent extra.”
