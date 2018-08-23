Football

Italian FA likely to charge Lazio

Written By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Kolkata, August 23: The Italian FA (FIGC) has initiated a probe against Serie A club Lazio for discrimination against women during the match against Napoli.

Before the first game of the season, an unofficial flyer was distributed saying part of the Curva Nord od the Stadio Olimpico was a "sacred place" where women were not allowed.

Female fans were invited in distributed flyers to "position themselves from the 10th row back."

According to insiders, the FIGC is likely to take severe action against those fans who created ruckus inside the stadium.

Police said they had identified the first Lazio ultras who gave out leaflets and would soon file the first citations for sexual discrimination.

However, the club authorities cited ignorance over the incident. Lazio spokesman Arturo Diaconale, quoted by Italian media, said: "We didn't know anything about this . It was an independent initiative by some of the Curva Nord fans."

"It's not the position of society. There is a huge number of Lazio fans, whereas this is an initiative from a few fans. We cannot always intervene to prevent politically incorrect demonstrations like this one."

Last season Lazio were fined after supporters displayed anti-Semitic stickers showing Holocaust victim Anne Frank in a Roma shirt, who are their local city rivals.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 14:56 [IST]
