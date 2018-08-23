Italian FA likely to charge Lazio

Kolkata, August 23: The Italian FA (FIGC) has initiated a probe against Serie A club Lazio for discrimination against women during the match against Napoli.
Before the first game of the season, an unofficial flyer was distributed saying part of the Curva Nord od the Stadio Olimpico was a "sacred place" where women were not allowed.
Female fans were invited in distributed flyers to "position themselves from the 10th row back."
Some Lazio ultras don't want women in the stands 😡— DW Sports (@dw_sports) August 21, 2018
The club's fans have been accused of racism and anti-Semitism in the past... pic.twitter.com/8tdTHDXiaR
According to insiders, the FIGC is likely to take severe action against those fans who created ruckus inside the stadium.
Police said they had identified the first Lazio ultras who gave out leaflets and would soon file the first citations for sexual discrimination.
Lazio "ultras" want women to be banned from a stand inside their stadium.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 20, 2018
👉 https://t.co/73eaD2Fspu pic.twitter.com/70YTEH1Apo
However, the club authorities cited ignorance over the incident. Lazio spokesman Arturo Diaconale, quoted by Italian media, said: "We didn't know anything about this . It was an independent initiative by some of the Curva Nord fans."
"It's not the position of society. There is a huge number of Lazio fans, whereas this is an initiative from a few fans. We cannot always intervene to prevent politically incorrect demonstrations like this one."
Lazio fans have been under the scanner in recent times.
Last season Lazio were fined after supporters displayed anti-Semitic stickers showing Holocaust victim Anne Frank in a Roma shirt, who are their local city rivals.