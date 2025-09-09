Ronaldo Remains Hungry To Be The Best, According To Coach Roberto Martinez

Football Italy Triumphs In Dramatic 5-4 Match Against Israel, Gattuso Maintains Perfect Record In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, Italy defeated Israel 5-4 with Sandro Tonali scoring the decisive goal. Gennaro Gattuso's perfect record remains intact as Italy showcases resilience and attacking prowess. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Italy secured a dramatic 5-4 win over Israel in their World Cup qualifier, thanks to Sandro Tonali's last-minute goal. This victory maintained Gennaro Gattuso's flawless record as Italy's coach. The match was filled with tension and excitement, with both teams displaying impressive performances.

Italy had a rough start when Gianluigi Donnarumma almost scored an own goal early on, but the goal was disallowed due to an infringement by Stav Lemkin. Manuel Locatelli then accidentally put Dan Biton's cross into Italy's net. However, Moise Kean equalised before halftime with a precise shot past Daniel Peretz.

Israel regained the lead shortly after the break through Dor Peretz, assisted by Manor Solomon. Yet, Kean quickly responded with another equaliser for Italy. Mateo Retegui's assist set up Matteo Politano to give Italy the lead again. Despite Israel's persistent attacks, Giacomo Raspadori extended Italy's lead with a well-executed team move.

Late Twists and Turnarounds

The closing minutes were intense as Ron Revivo's cross led to an own goal by Alessandro Bastoni, followed by Dor Peretz scoring from a free-kick. Just when it seemed like a draw was inevitable, Tonali's decisive strike in stoppage time sealed the victory for Italy.

Impressive Performances and Records

This match marked Gattuso's second game in charge after a 5-0 debut win. Despite the challenges faced, Italy managed to secure victory. The expected goals (xG) showed Italy at 1.81 compared to Israel’s 1.41, highlighting both teams' attacking prowess. Moise Kean stood out with five goals in three qualifiers, only behind Luigi Riva’s six in his first three matches.

As the game neared its end, it seemed like Italy might lose their advantage. However, they made history by scoring five goals in two consecutive matches for the first time ever.