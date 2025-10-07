Football Italy's Defence Issues Raise Concerns For Gattuso Ahead Of World Cup Qualifying Matches Gennaro Gattuso acknowledges Italy's defensive struggles after conceding seven goals in four World Cup qualifiers. With crucial matches against Estonia and Israel ahead, the Azzurri aim to improve their performance and secure qualification for the tournament. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Italy's national football team is facing challenges in their World Cup qualifying campaign, with Gennaro Gattuso acknowledging the need to strengthen their defence. After conceding four goals against Israel last month, Italy sits second in Group I, trailing Norway by six points but with a game in hand. Upcoming matches against Estonia and Israel are crucial for Italy's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Italy has conceded seven goals in just four qualifiers, highlighting defensive vulnerabilities. In their last 10 international matches, they have allowed 17 goals, a significant increase from the seven goals conceded in the previous 10 games. This defensive fragility is a concern as they aim to secure a spot in next year's tournament.

The Italian team had a delayed start to their qualification campaign due to participation in the Nations League. Despite this setback, they are determined to improve their performance. Gattuso emphasised that modern football requires adapting to new defensive strategies, focusing on reference points rather than traditional sectors.

Gattuso expressed his willingness to adapt tactics for the team's benefit. "A coach must be able to do it all," he stated during a press conference. He prioritises choosing the best system for his players, even if it means setting aside personal preferences like his aversion to a three-man defence.

The Italian squad has shown improvement since last month as players gain more match experience. However, Italy faces pressure as they risk missing out on a third consecutive World Cup appearance. With Israel also on nine points, every match becomes critical for Italy's qualification hopes.

In recent years, defensive training has evolved towards focusing on reference points rather than specific sectors. Gattuso highlighted the importance of finding a balance between traditional and modern defensive techniques. "We must try to find a middle ground," he added, acknowledging that man-marking is more challenging with this approach.

Italy's recent struggles highlight the importance of adapting strategies and improving defensive capabilities. As they prepare for upcoming matches against Estonia and Israel, Gattuso remains focused on refining tactics and ensuring players are ready for the challenges ahead. The team's ability to adapt will be crucial in securing their place at the World Cup next year.