Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rakitic to Barcelona amid transfer rumours: You can always talk to me

By Rob Lancaster
Ivan Rakitic

Barcelona, May 19: Ivan Rakitic would welcome a conversation with someone in Barcelona's hierarchy over his future at the club amid continued links with a move away from Camp Nou.

The Croatia midfielder is preparing with the rest of the squad for the resumption of the La Liga season in June following a lengthy break in proceedings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Rakitic has been consistently rumoured to be on his way out of the club, most recently as part of a swap deal to secure Miralem Pjanic from Juventus.

In an interview to COPE, the 32-year-old revealed neither Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu nor sporting director Eric Abidal have spoken to him with regards his situation, though he has become accustomed to being involved in transfer speculation.

"I have become used to my name coming out, it is not new," Rakitic said.

"It would be nice to be in touch. I had it with Abidal, but it was more to talk about going back to work. I don't have any negative thoughts.

"You can always talk to me. I am happy to go back to training and to wear the Barca shirt again."

Despite the talk of a move elsewhere in the next transfer window, Rakitic remains focused on a return to action.

"It is not only in recent times, I have been in the same situation for two or three years," he added. "Nothing changes for me. I really want to prepare for the return. A few games remain and for that I want to be at the highest level.

"The rest will be seen. When I sign a contract it is with the idea of fulfilling it."

The former Sevilla player stated during the interview that his family will return to live in the city "sooner or later", having been linked with his old employers.

He was also asked about a potential new arrival at Barcelona in Lautaro Martinez, who has been strongly linked with the LaLiga giants.

"I want to have the best in my team and Lautaro is at the best level, we have noticed that every time we play against Inter. If he arrives I'm delighted, but I have nothing to do with this," he said in relation to the Inter forward.

More IVAN RAKITIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Werner may move to Inter
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue