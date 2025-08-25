Football Jack Grealish Aims To Enjoy Football Again After Joining Everton On Loan Jack Grealish is determined to rediscover his love for football following his loan move to Everton. He impressed with two assists in a recent match, highlighting his creative abilities and desire to enjoy the game once more. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 1:05 [IST]

Jack Grealish expressed his desire to rediscover his passion for football after a remarkable debut with Everton. Having joined the team on loan from Manchester City, Grealish had limited playing time in recent seasons. Last season, he played only 715 minutes in the Premier League, yet he managed to create 2.9 chances per 90 minutes, showcasing his creative talent.

Grealish's creativity was evident as he assisted both goals in Everton's 2-0 victory over Brighton at Hill Dickinson Stadium. This marked just the third occasion where Grealish provided two or more assists in a top-flight match. His previous instances were three assists against Liverpool in October 2020 and Leeds United in December 2022.

David Moyes praised Grealish's performance, highlighting his determination and readiness to prove himself. "Jack was game for it; he didn’t try to shirk anything," Moyes said. "He probably has something to prove." Moyes also noted that Everton aims to bring in more quality players like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry to strengthen the squad.

Despite Brighton creating opportunities, including Danny Welbeck's penalty saved by Jordan Pickford and hitting the post twice, they couldn't capitalise. Fabian Hurzeler acknowledged their efforts but stressed the importance of scoring goals and maintaining clean sheets. "Overall we were the better team," Hurzeler stated.

Grealish nearly secured a third assist when Dwight McNeil missed a late chance. The England international received a standing ovation as he left the field. Reflecting on his move to Everton, Grealish shared with beIN Sports: "It was incredible... I loved every minute of it." He emphasised his excitement about playing for a club with such rich history.

The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium was significant for David Moyes as well, marking the 49th different stadium where he's managed a Premier League game. Only Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson have coached at more unique venues in the league.

Looking Forward

Moyes is optimistic about Everton's future with plans to build a top team over the coming years. He hopes to finalise a deal for Southampton's Tyler Dibling soon. "We’ve got a brilliant stadium now," Moyes said, expressing confidence in enhancing the team's quality and flair.

For Grealish, playing regularly is crucial to rekindling his love for football. "The main thing for me is to enjoy football," he said. He admitted that he hadn't enjoyed it as much recently but is eager to regain that excitement on matchdays.