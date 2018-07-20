Jack Wilshere thanks honest Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Bengaluru, July 20: West Ham United star Jack Wilshere has thanked new Arsenal boss Unai Emery for his honesty after deciding to quit the North London club after talks with the Spaniard.
The England midfielder, 26, joined West Ham on a free with his playing time at the Gunners set to be reduced and insists there are no hard feelings towards Emery, who replaced Arsene Wenger at the end of the season.
He told The Mirror: "I have nothing but respect for Emery. We had a meeting and he told me that I was not going to play as much as I wanted. So that was difficult for him and I thank him for that. 'He could have said: "Yes you are going to play.
"I'd have signed a contract and stayed and in a year's time they'd have had to sell me. So, he was really honest with me and I thank him for that.
"It was a decision based purely on football. The contract was still there. After my conversation with the new manager, he made it clear I could still stay. But I felt it was the right time."
Wilshere returns to Arsenal on August 25 and admits he will not celebrate if he scores against his former club.
He added: “No, I couldn’t. I won’t celebrate out of respect for the fans because of the support they have shown me over the years.
“If I did score, I’m sure deep down they’d be happy for me, but it wouldn’t be right to celebrate."
Despite losing Wilshere, Arsenal have done a great business this summer with Emery doing his work early. Lucas Torreira has already been signed to bolster Arsenal's midfield ranks but overall, Emery has mostly worked on his defence so far.
They have signed experienced players like Sokratis and Lichtsteiner and also a new keeper in Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen. However, it is believed that the North London club could still come up with a few more big deals before the start of the new season and a new era under Emery.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.