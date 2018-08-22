Jack Wilshere out to prove Arsenal wrong

Football

London, August 22: Jack Wilshere is determined to prove Arsenal were wrong to release him when he revisits his old club with West Ham on Saturday (August 25).

The 26-year-old spent 11 years at the North London club before joining West Ham on a free transfer in July, and he is set to make his first appearance against them at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

Wilshere played on loan at Bolton Wanderers in 2009-10 and at Bournemouth in 2016-17 but has yet to experience lining up for Arsenal's opposition.

He told West Ham's matchday programme: "It's down to me to prove a point to Arsenal that they were wrong to get rid of me.

"It'll be a strange one for me as I was never able to go there and play when I went out on loan as you can't play against your parent club."

West Ham have suffered a dreadful start to the 2018-19 season, slipping to a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in their opening game before being beaten 2-1 at home by Bournemouth.

But Wilshere indicated the Hammers are confident of heaping more woe on Arsenal, who have yet to earn a point under new manager Unai Emery.

"It's one I'm looking forward to," said Wilshere. "I quite fancy our chances."

    Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
