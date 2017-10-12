Jack Wilshere wants move away from Arsenal

Bengaluru, October 12: Out of favour Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere considers leaving Arsenal in a desperate last-ditch attempt to make England's World Cup squad.
The 25-year-old midfielder last played for the Three Lions in the disastrous 2-1 loss to Iceland in the Euro 2016 knockout stage. England manager Gareth Southgate has warned Wilshere he has to be "playing at a good level" in order to return to the fray.
The once-promising midfield sensation have had a career plagued by injuries over the years but a loan spell with Bournemouth last campaign revitalised his career to some extent. However, the progress has stalled this season as Wilshere is yet to feature in the Premier League for Arsenal this term.
The 25-year-old is uncertain about the fact that he will get his chance at Arsenal which would mean that he is likely to miss the World Cup in Russia next year.
The report also claims those close to Wilshere insist he has been fit enough to play since the start of the campaign but has made just three appearances in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.
Both West Ham United and Crystal Palace have expressed interest in the frozen out Arsenal midfielder and the flamboyant Arsenal man is looking for a January-exit from the Emiraes.
Championship side Birmingham made a bid to land him in the summer but Championship football is not an option with his international aspirations at stake.
Wilshere insists he is fitter than ever as he looks to finally put his injury woes behind him.
He said: "My fitness levels if I'm honest are the best they have ever been.
"If you look at the numbers after the game, I've been out for four months but I'm not the one who hasn't ran the most.
"Don't get me wrong, I don't run the most, but my numbers are good so I'm happy."