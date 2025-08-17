Football Jacob Ramsey Completes Transfer To Newcastle United From Aston Villa For £43 Million Newcastle United has signed Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £43 million. The midfielder aims to make an impact after his successful youth career with England. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 23:10 [IST]

Newcastle United have announced the acquisition of Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa. The deal is reportedly valued at up to £43 million. Ramsey has committed to a five-year contract with Eddie Howe's team. The 24-year-old midfielder has made 166 appearances for Villa, scoring 17 goals across all competitions. Last season, he also featured in the Champions League, playing ten matches.

Ramsey's international experience includes representing England at youth levels. He was part of the squad that won the UEFA Under-21 European Championship in 2023, where he played alongside his new club teammate Anthony Gordon. This transfer marks Newcastle's fourth senior signing during a challenging summer transfer window.

The club faced difficulties in securing some targets, missing out on players like Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike. Despite these challenges, Ramsey's arrival is seen as a significant addition to the squad. His versatility and experience are expected to enhance Newcastle's midfield options.

Ramsey expressed his excitement about joining Newcastle on their website: "I'm over the moon to be here. The last few days have been a whirlwind, but I couldn't be more excited to get going. This is a massive step in my career, and once I knew the manager wanted me, the decision was really easy to make."

He continued by praising Howe's ability to develop players: "His record of improving players and helping them reach international level says it all." Ramsey also mentioned how playing against Newcastle was always challenging due to their energy and passionate fans. He believes his style will fit well with the team.

In the previous Premier League season, Ramsey made 29 appearances and contributed four goal involvements. At Newcastle, he will wear the number 41 shirt. Head coach Eddie Howe shared his thoughts on the new signing: "We're delighted to bring Jacob in. He offers qualities that will add something new to our squad."

Howe's Vision for Ramsey

Howe highlighted Ramsey's potential: "He's still young and eager to develop further, but already he has considerable Premier League experience." He praised Ramsey's ability to play various roles and his direct attacking style as valuable assets for Newcastle.

The transfer follows Ramsey's absence from Aston Villa's goalless draw against Newcastle in their opening match of the 2025-26 Premier League season. With this move, both player and club are optimistic about what lies ahead.