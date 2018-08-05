Milner needed 15 stitches after Napoli win – Klopp

Football

Liverpool's James Milner (left) assisted my medical personnel after clash of heads

Dublin, August 5: James Milner required 15 stitches to a wound received in a clash of heads with Mario Rui during Liverpool's 5-0 crushing of Napoli, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed.

The Reds were irresistible in their penultimate pre-season friendly, as they swiftly broke into a 2-0 lead – Milner powering them ahead in the fourth minute and then setting up Georginio Wijnaldum.

Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno rounded things off in the second half, securing an emphatic victory.

But an injury to Milner after the break put a downer on proceedings for the Reds, with Fabinho subsequently replacing him.

"James Milner played a brilliant game before going off with a crazy cut," Klopp told reporters.

" a lot of stitches, 15, and you don't want that in that position in your face. But then he is quite positive about it, but probably nobody showed him the mirror so far!

"Hopefully it will be good and that's very important. It's not about celebrating the moment, it's about working for the big moments."

Sturridge's goal was his third of pre-season, as he targets an injury-free season with the Reds following a difficult few years.

The England striker spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, who were relegated from the top flight, but he is now focused on performing at Anfield and not worrying about fitness issues.

"I'm just having an attitude of enjoying myself and not putting any pressure on myself or worrying about anything I can't control," Sturridge said.

"I'm just worrying about what I can control, which is what I can do ."

    Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 2:50 [IST]
