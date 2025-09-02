Irfan Pathan blames MS Dhoni again for India snub, says 'I had no habits of setting Hookah for Someone'

Jamie Vardy Joins Serie A Side Cremonese While Dele Alli Leaves Como After Contract Termination

Jamie Vardy has secured a new club after departing Leicester City last season. He has signed with Serie A team Cremonese. Vardy left Leicester in May after 13 years, joining the newly promoted Cremonese on a one-year contract. An additional year is possible if they avoid relegation. Vardy's legacy at Leicester includes winning the Premier League in 2015-16 and the FA Cup in 2021.

During his time with Leicester, Vardy scored 200 goals across 500 matches in all competitions. His final goal for the club came in a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town at King Power Stadium. Additionally, he netted seven goals in 26 appearances for England. The 38-year-old might debut for Cremonese against Verona on September 15, following their victories over Sassuolo and AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Dele Alli has ended his stint in Italy's top league by leaving Como through mutual agreement. Dele joined Cesc Fabregas' team on an 18-month deal in January after leaving Everton but played only once. In that match, he received a straight red card as an 80th-minute substitute during a 2-1 loss to Milan in March.

Seeking regular playtime, Dele and Como decided to part ways before the transfer window closed. Como expressed gratitude for his time there and wished him well for the future. Since leaving Tottenham in 2022, Dele has struggled for consistent playing time, including a loan at Besiktas.

Despite being released before the transfer window closed, Dele can join another European club immediately if registered properly. His aim is to find more consistent playing opportunities elsewhere.