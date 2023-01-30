January Transfer Window 2023: Club-wise List of All Premier League Transfers

The January Transfer Window of 2023 has been an enthralling one so far for football aficionados.
Along with some regular deals, we have witnessed some amazing turnarounds and shocks in this window, especially in case of the Premier League transfers.
Chelsea eclipsed Arsenal to get a record deal for Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, while a done deal to Everton for Arnaut Danjuma was hijacked at the very last moment by Tottenham Hotspurs.
With the prize of winning getting bigger every day, the sums of the transfer window have also taken a huge rise. Here we check out all the done deals of the 20 Premier League clubs so far in this transfer window.
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Leandro Trossard
|Brighton
|27m
|Jorginho
|Chelsea
|12m
|Jakub Kiwior
|Spezia
|20m
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Brooke Norton-Cuffy
|Coventry
|Loan
|Miguel Azeez
|Wigan
|Loan
|Arthur Okonkwo
|Sturm Graz
|Loan
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich Town
|Undisclosed
|Marquinhos
|Norwich City
|Loan
|Omar Rekik
|Wigan Athletic
|Loan
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|Crystal Palace
|Loan
|Cedric Soares
|Fulham
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Jhon Duran
|Chicago Fire
|18m
|Alex Moreno
|Real Betis
|13m
|Aaron Ramsey
|Norwich City
|Loan Recall
|Tyreik Wright
|Bradford City
|Loan Recall
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15m
|Cameron Archer
|Middlesbrough
|Loan Recall
|Tyreik Wright
|Plymouth Argyle
|Loan Recall
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Dango Ouattara
|Lorient
|20m
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Dynamo Kyiv
|Undisclosed
|Hamed Traore
|Sassuolo
|21m
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|James Hill
|Hearts
|Loan
|Jamal Lowe
|QPR
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Kevin Schade
|Freiburg
|Loan
|Byron Wilson
|Coventry City
|Free
|Conor McManus
|Bray Wanderers
|Free
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Tariqe Fosu
|Rotherham
|Loan
|Charlie Goode
|Blackpool
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Atletico Rosario Central
|6m
|Jamie Mullins
|Bohemians
|Undisclosed
|Yasin Ayari
|AIK
|3.5m
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|27m
|Aaron Connolly
|Hull City
|Loan
|Ed Turns
|Leyton Orient
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Noni Madueke
|PSV Eindhoven
|30m
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|Loan
|Malo Gusto
|Lyon
|31m
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|89m
|Benoit Badiashile
|Monaco
|35m
|David Datro Fofana
|Molde FK
|10m
|Andrey Santos
|Vasco da Gama
|18m
|Enzo Fernandez
|Benfica
|Undisclosed
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Malo Gusto
|Lyon
|Loan
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|12m
|Hakim Ziyech
|PSG
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Naouirou Ahamada
|Stuttgart
|9.7m
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|Arsenal
|Loan
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Jack Butland
|Manchester United
|Loan
|Killian Phillips
|Shrewsbury
|Loan
|John-Kymani Gordon
|Carlisle United
|Loan
|Malcolm Ebiowei
|Hull
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Nathan Broadhead
|Wigan
|Loan Recall
|Niels Nkounkou
|Cardiff City
|Loan Recall
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle United
|45m
|Salomon Rondon
|-
|Released
|Niels Nkounkou
|Saint-Etienne
|Loan
|Seb Quirk
|
Accrington
|Undisclosed
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Cedric Soares
|Arsenal
|Loan
|Sasa Lukic
|Torino
|8m
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Nathaniel Chalobah
|West Brom
|Undisclosed
|Josh Onomah
|Preston
|Free
|Anthony Knockaert
|Huddersfield Town
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Georginio Rutter
|Hoffenheim
|35m
|Max Wober
|RB Salzburg
|Undisclosed
|Weston McKennie
|Juventus
|Loan
|Diogo Monteiro
|Servette
|Undisclosed
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Mateusz Klich
|DC United
|Free
|Leo Hjelde
|Rotherham
|Loan
|Max Dean
|MK Dons
|Loan
|Cody Drameh
|Luton
|Loan
|Diego Llorente
|AS Roma
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Victor Kristiansen
|FC Copenhagen
|17m
|Harry Souttar
|Stoke City
|15m
|Tete
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Loan
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Ben Nelson
|Doncaster
|Loan
|Jarell Quansah
|Bristol Rovers
|Loan
|George Hirst
|Ipswich Town
|Loan
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Hartlepool
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Cody Gakpo
|PSV Eindhoven
|37m
None
Man City's solitary signing in this window has been young Argentine player Maximo Perrone for £8 million from Velez Sarsfield.
Youngsters Liam Delap and Morgan Rogers have been loaned to Preston and Blackpool respectively. The only first-team outgoing has been Joao Cancelo, who joined Bayern Munich on loan.
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Wout Weghorst
|Burnley
|Loan
|Jack Butland
|Crystal Palace
|Loan
|Marcel Sabitzer
|Bayern Munich
|Loan
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al-Nassr
|Contract Termination
|Martin Dubravka
|Newcastle United
|Loan
|Shola Shoretire
|Bolton
|Loan
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Stoke City
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Anthony Gordon
|Everton
|45m
|Garang Kuol
|Central Coast Mariners
|400k
|Amadou Diallo
|Free
|Martin Dubravka
|Manchester United
|Loan Recall
|Harrison Ashby
|West Ham United
|3m
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Garang Kuol
|Hearts
|Loan
|Chris Wood
|Nottingham Forest
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Danilo
|Palmeiras
|16m
|Gustavo Scarpa
|Palmeiras
|Free
|Chris Wood
|Newcastle
|Loan
|Keylor Navas
|PSG
|Loan
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Josh Bowler
|Blackpool
|Loan
|Loic Bade
|Rennes
|Loan Recall
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Mislav Orsic
|Dinamo Zagreb
|8m
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Racing Club
|12m
|James Bree
|Luton
|Undisclosed
Nico Lawrence (Torquay), Dan Nlundulu (Bolton) and Dynel Simeu (Morecambe) all have left the club on loan till the end of the season.
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Arnaut Danjuma
|Villarreal
|Loan
|Pedro Porro
|Sporting Lisbon
|47.5m
All have been loan deals.
|Player
|Club
|Bryan Gill
|Sevilla
|Matt Doherty
|Atletico Madrid
|Djed Spence
|Rennes
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Danny Ings
|Aston Villa
|15m
|Luizao
|Sao Paulo
|Undisclosed
|Armstrong Okoflex
|Swansea City
|Loan Recall
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Thierry Nevers
|Bradford
|Loan
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|3.3m
|Pierre Ekwah
|Sunderland
|Undisclosed
|Conor Coventry
|Rotherham
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Matheus Cunha
|Atletico Madrid
|44m
|Craig Dawson
|West Ham
|3.3m
|Mario Lemina
|Nice
|9m
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|PSV
|Loan Recall
|Theo Corbeanu
|Blackpool
|Loan Recall
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Fabio Silva
|PSV
|Loan
|Goncalo Guedes
|Benfica
|Loan
|Leo Bonatini
|Mutual Consent
|Joe Young
|Telford
|Loan
|Theo Corbeanu
|Arminia Bielefeld
|Loan
|Leonardo Campana
|Inter Miami
|Loan
|Matija Sarkic
|Stoke City
|Loan