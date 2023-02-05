January Transfer Window 2023: Most Expensive Transfers across Top Five European Leagues in January

The January Transfer Window for this season is already done and dusted. Premier League clubs have spent an overwhelming amount of money this year, while other leagues haven't been involved in a huge spending spree.
Among the Premier League clubs, Chelsea have out-splashed every other club with a total spending of €329.5 million, followed by Southampton (€63.2m) and Arsenal (€60.3m).
Although moving on players mid-season is a tricky thing, Chelsea have managed to lure in some big names in football in this transfer window as they bid to construct a formidable team.
Transfer Deadline Day: How the Big Six Premier League clubs Fared on the Deadline Day?
Here are the Most Expensive Signings across Europe in the transfer window-
Chelsea are by far the biggest spenders, while clubs like Southampton and Arsenal have also spent money in the window. Manchester City were the only top-six club to not sign any first-team player in the window. Enzo Fernandez of Argentina became the costliest player in Premier League's history after his move to Chelsea from Benfica.
1.
Enzo
Fernandez:
Benfica
to
Chelsea
-
€121
million
2. Mykhaylo Mudryk: Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea - €70 million
3. Anthony Gordon: Everton to Newcastle - €45 million
4. Cody Gakpo: PSV Eindhoven to Liverpool - €42 million
5. Benoit Badiashile: AS Monaco to Chelsea - €38 million
6. Noni Madueke: PSV Eindhoven to Chelsea - €35 million
7. Malo Gusto: Lyon to Chelsea - €30 million
8. Georginio Rutter: Hoffenheim to Leeds United - €28 million
9. Jakub Kiwior: Spezia to Arsenal - €25 million
10. Leandro Trossard: Brighton to Arsenal - €24 million
Arsenal’s 2023 January signings:— afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 31, 2023
🇧🇪 Leandro Trossard (28)
🇵🇱 Jakub Kiwior (22)
🇮🇹 Jorginho (31)
How would you rate Arsenal’s January transfer window /10? 🤔 #afc pic.twitter.com/ZYS9zyDp7y
The collective spending of the Serie A clubs was paltry compared to the Premier League. Fiorentina landed the most expensive deal in the transfer window.
|Player Name
|Transfer From
|Transfer To
|Transfer Fee (In €)
|1. Antonio Barak
|Hellas Verona
|Fiorentina
|8.5m
|2. Matheus Martins
|Fluminense
|Udinese
|6m
|3. Przemyslaw Wisniewski
|Venezia
|Spezia
|4m
|4. Abdelhamid Sabiri
|Sampdoria
|Fiorentina
|2.5m
|5. Matheusz Praszelik
|Slask Wroclaw
|Hellas Verona
|2m
|6. Josip Brekalo
|Wolfsburg
|Fiorentina
|1.5m
|7. Raimonds Krollis
|Valmeira
|Spezia
|1.5m
|8. Tio Cipot
|NS Mura
|Spezia
|700k
|9. Devis Vasquez
|Guarani
|AC Milan
|475k
|10. Tommaso Cassandro
|Cittadella
|Lecce
|400k
Real Madrid and Barcelona didn't enter in the transfer market, which put a significant dent in the numbers of La Liga. Espanyol's acquisition of Mexican defender Cesar Montes from Monterrey was the biggest transfer in the league this window. Memphis Depay's move to Atletico Madrid was the biggest notable transfer in Spain.
1.
Cesar
Montes:
Monterrey
to
Espanyol
-
€8
million
2. Abner: Athletico-PR to Real Betis - €7 million
3. Viktor Tsygankov: Dynamo Kyiv to Girona - €5 million
4. Memphis Depay: Barcelona to Atletico Madrid - €3 million
5. Jose Gragera: Sporting Gijon to Espanyol - €2.8 million
6. Fernando Pacheco: UD Almeria to Espanyol - €2.2 million
7. Chris Ramos: CD Lugo to Cadiz - €1.5 million
8. Youba Diarra: RB Salzburg to Cadiz - €1.1 million
9. Selim Amallah: Standard Liege to Real Valladolid - €1 million
10. Denis Suarez: Celta Vigo to Espanyol - €200k loan fee
Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund made permanent signings in the window, but the fee was nothing compared to the Premier League. Borussia Monchengladbach's signing of Jonas Omlin was the most expensive one.
1.
Jonas
Omlin:
Montpellier
to
Borussia
Monchengladbach
-
€9m
2. Josip Juranovic: Celtic to Union Berlin - €8.55m
3. Julien Duranville: Anderlecht to Borussia Dortmund - €8.5m
4. Yann Sommer: Borussia Monchengladbach to Bayern Munich - €8m
5. Ludovic Ajorque: Strasbourg to Mainz - €6m
6. Julian Ryerson: Union Berlin to Borussia Dortmund - €5m
7. Aissa Laidouni: Ferencvaros to Union Berlin - €4.1m
8. Paxten Aaronson: Philadelphia to Eintracht Frankfurt - €4m
9. Andreas Hanche-Olsen: Gent to Mainz - €2.5m
10. Gustavo Puerta: Bogota FC to Bayer Leverkusen - €2m
French clubs comparatively spent some money when it comes to transfer fees. There were 5 deals worth more than 10 million Euros in this window across the clubs, while Marseille led the charge with the most expensive acquisition by signing Vitinha.
1.
Vitinha:
Braga
to
Marseille
-
€32m
2. Youssouf Ndayishimiye: Basaksehir to Nice - €11.5m
3. Amin Sarr: Heerenveen to Lyon - €11m
4. Jean-Victor Makengo: Udinese to Lorient - €11m
5. Jeffinho: Botafogo to Lyon - €10m
6. Azzedine Ounahi: Angers to Marseille - €8m
7. Bamba Dieng: Marseille to Lorient - €7m
8. Kiki Kouyate: Metz to Montpellier - €6m
9. Joel Mugisha Mvuka: Bodo/Glimt to Lorient - €5.5m
10. Adrien Thomasson: Strasbourg to RC Lens - €3.9m