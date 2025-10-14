New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch NZ Women vs SL Women Match 15 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Football Japan Achieves Historic 3-2 Victory Over Brazil Thanks To Ueda's Late Header In a stunning turnaround, Japan defeated Brazil 3-2 with Ayase Ueda scoring the decisive goal. This marks Japan's first victory against Brazil after nine previous attempts. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 19:02 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ayase Ueda's decisive header in the 71st minute secured Japan a thrilling 3-2 win over Brazil in an international friendly. This victory marked Japan's first triumph against Brazil, having never beaten them in nine previous matches. Ueda's late goal followed his crucial performance against Paraguay, showcasing his knack for pivotal moments.

Japan nearly took the lead early when Takumi Minamino's cross was narrowly missed by Ueda after Ritsu Doan's setup. However, Brazil capitalised on this missed chance as Paulo Henrique finished a team move with precision into the bottom-left corner just four minutes later.

Gabriel Martinelli extended Brazil's lead in the 32nd minute, volleying Lucas Paqueta's pass beyond Zion Suzuki. Despite this setback, Japan responded strongly after halftime. Minamino punished Fabricio Bruno’s mistake to reduce the deficit seven minutes into the second half.

Bruno’s troubles continued when he inadvertently scored an own goal from Keito Nakamura’s mis-hit volley in the 62nd minute, levelling the score. Shortly after, Matheus Cunha thought he had restored Brazil’s lead, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Junya Ito played a crucial role as a substitute, providing two assists within nine minutes. His contributions were vital to Japan’s comeback and ensured he led in chances created with five. Japan dominated offensively with 15 shots and an xG of 2.49 compared to Brazil’s eight shots and 0.61 xG.

This victory also extended Japan’s unbeaten home streak to 21 matches, their last loss being against Colombia in March 2023. The hosts effectively contained Brazil, limiting their creativity and opportunities throughout the match.

The game concluded with Ueda heading in Ito’s corner to complete Japan’s remarkable comeback against Carlo Ancelotti's team at Ajinomoto Stadium. This match will be remembered as a significant milestone for Japanese football.