Japan to offer former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger role of national team head coach

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty

Bengaluru, July 17: Since leaving Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 season, long time Gunners coach Arsene Wenger has been without work.

While Wenger has repeatedly asserted that he has no wish to retire from football anytime soon now, he is assessing his options as he eyes a return to management.

And now as per reports, the opportunity to return to full time coaching role might knock on the doors of the French manager as Asian giants Japan are weighing up a possibility to land Wenger as their national team boss.

According to reports, some of the members of Japan FA have already held a meeting with Wenger in Russia during the FIFA World Cup 2018, where the 68-year-old served as a pundit and attended games as a VIP guest of FIFA.

Wenger has previous experience of Japan as he was briefly in charge of Japanese side Nagota Grampus Eight in 1995 before his move to London with Arsenal. The Japanese FA reportedly believe the veteran manager's experience and input can now help the country make giant strides in global football.

Wenger is reportedly considering the offer but the discussions have not yet reached their final stage. Apart from Wenger, former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has also been linked with the job. The German manager has been without a side since his departure from the American national team in 2016.

Japan, this year, shocked the world when they progressed to the round of 16 despite being in a group comprising the likes of Colombia, Poland and Senegal. They could have progressed further but they ran into semifinalists Belgium and were knocked out despite enjoying a two-goal lead.

This brave display has earned manager Akira Nishino a lot of plaudits. However, if managers like Klinsmann and Wenger are willing to take up the job, Nishino may have to return to his technical director role.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 18:28 [IST]
