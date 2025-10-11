Football Jarell Quansah Withdraws From England Squad Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier Against Latvia Jarell Quansah has withdrawn from the England squad for the World Cup qualifier against Latvia due to injury. He returns to Bayer Leverkusen as a precaution without a replacement being called up. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Jarell Quansah has left England's squad before their World Cup qualifier against Latvia. The defender, who missed England's 3-0 friendly victory over Wales, has returned to Bayer Leverkusen as a precautionary measure. Although the exact nature of his injury remains undisclosed, Leverkusen will be hoping it is not severe. Quansah has been vital for them this season, playing every minute in nine matches and contributing to two clean sheets.

England have chosen not to bring in a replacement for Quansah. Thomas Tuchel's team leads Group K, having won all five of their matches without conceding a goal. They are on the verge of qualifying for next year's World Cup. A win against Latvia on Tuesday would secure their spot if Serbia does not win both of their games against Albania and Andorra during this international break.

Quansah's consistent performances have been crucial for Bayer Leverkusen this season. He has played every minute in all nine matches, helping the team maintain two clean sheets. His absence from the England squad is a precautionary step, and Leverkusen hopes he will return soon without any serious issues.

The decision not to call up another player reflects confidence in the current squad's depth and strength. England's defence has been solid throughout the qualifiers, contributing significantly to their unbeaten run in Group K.

As the qualification process continues, England aims to maintain their winning streak and secure a spot in the World Cup. Their upcoming match against Latvia is crucial, with potential qualification hinging on both their performance and Serbia's results.