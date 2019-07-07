Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Aguirre sacked as president Abou-Rida resigns after Egypt's AFCON exit

By Opta
Javier Aguirre

Cairo, July 7: Egypt sacked head coach Javier Aguirre following their shock elimination in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aguirre's Egypt were left stunned on Saturday as the AFCON hosts lost 1-0 to South Africa in Cairo, where the Pharaohs failed to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2004.

Afterwards, Egyptian Football Association (EFA) president Hany Abou-Rida announced his resignation and confirmed the departure of the entire technical and administrative staff.

Despite his resignation, Abou-Rida – who also called for members of the board to step down – said he will continue in his position as head of the organising committee of the 2019 AFCON.

Egypt appointed Mexican boss Aguirre following their group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Former Japan and Mexico coach Aguirre signed a four-year deal to replace Hector Cuper last year.

"Of course I am responsible," the 60-year-old reporters post-match on Saturday.

"We are all upset about the early elimination and I bear all the consequences because I chose the players and the formation."

More JAVIER AGUIRRE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue