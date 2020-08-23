Pastore: PSG have reached 'ultimate level' with Champions League progress

Lisbon, August 23: Javier Pastore believes Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain will approach future seasons with new levels of confidence because they have "reached the ultimate level".
PSG face Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Sunday in their first ever Champions League title match.
The Ligue 1 giants overturned deficits to knock out Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta before easing past RB Leipzig in the last four.
Roma midfielder Pastore, who represented PSG for seven seasons following Qatar Sports Investments' 2011 takeover, is confident the club's repeated disappointments in the knockout stages of Europe's elite competition are behind them.
And even if favourites Bayern prove too strong for Neymar and co, Pastore believes the club as a whole will take great confidence from their run to the final.
"With this final, Paris have taken another step," he told L'Equipe.
"PSG have initiated a completely new project. Reaching the final when the project is not even 10 years old, it's magnificent.
"Winning it would be the ultimate reward but, if things go wrong against Bayern, it will remain a great achievement in any case.
"Paris will approach the next few years in a different way. They have reached the ultimate level. It will bring enormous confidence to the current players, as well as to those of tomorrow."