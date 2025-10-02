Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK-W vs BAN-W in India, UK and USA Online?

From Copying His Father’s Swings at 2 to Shining in IGPL, Veer Ganapathy’s Golf Journey

Football Jean-Philippe Mateta Earns First Senior Call-Up To France National Team For World Cup Qualifiers Jean-Philippe Mateta has received his first senior call-up to the France national team for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The striker aims to make an impact in the absence of injured players Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been called up to the France national team for the first time. Didier Deschamps included him in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The 28-year-old striker has netted twice in six Premier League matches this season, contributing significantly to Crystal Palace's 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Mateta, who previously played for France at youth levels, was instrumental in their silver medal win at the 2024 Olympic Games under Thierry Henry. He scored five goals in six matches during that tournament. With Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue sidelined due to injuries, Mateta aims to make a strong impression.

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike remains in the squad after his senior debut for France in the last international break. Despite an injury scare during Liverpool's recent Champions League loss to Galatasaray, he retains his place. Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise, both in excellent form, are also set to play for the 2022 World Cup runners-up.

France will face Azerbaijan at home before heading to Iceland as they continue their perfect start in Group D of the qualifiers. The squad includes notable players like Lucas Chevalier from PSG, AC Milan's Mike Maignan, and Rennes' Brice Samba as goalkeepers.

The defensive line-up features Lucas Digne from Aston Villa and Malo Gusto from Chelsea. PSG's Lucas Hernandez and Al-Hilal's Theo Hernandez are also part of the team. Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Barcelona's Jules Kounde strengthen the defence alongside Arsenal's William Saliba and Bayern's Dayot Upamecano.

In midfield, Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga joins Manu Kone from France and Bayern's Michael Olise. AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot and Juventus' Khephren Thuram add depth. Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche is another key player in this area.

Forward Options and Notable Absences

The forward line includes PSG’s Bradley Barcola and Al-Nassr’s Kingsley Coman. Alongside them are Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike, Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, and AC Milan’s Christopher Nkunku.

The absence of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue due to injuries is notable. Their absence opens opportunities for other players like Mateta to showcase their skills on this international stage.

This selection reflects Deschamps' confidence in both experienced players and emerging talents as France aims to maintain its strong performance in international football.