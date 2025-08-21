Football Jeremie Frimpong Sidelined With Hamstring Injury Until International Break Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong is set to miss games until the international break following a hamstring injury sustained in the Premier League opener. Manager Arne Slot confirmed the medical team's decision to substitute him during the match. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 23:41 [IST]

Arne Slot has confirmed that Jeremie Frimpong will be unavailable until after the international break due to a hamstring injury. Frimpong was substituted in the 60th minute during their Premier League match against Bournemouth, following medical advice. Slot explained that the decision was based on concerns from the medical team about Frimpong's condition.

Slot faces challenges with his right-back options as Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are both returning from injuries. Despite this, Frimpong has maintained an impressive injury record, missing only four Bundesliga matches over three seasons with Bayer Leverkusen. Slot mentioned that Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai might be considered for the Reds' defence against Newcastle.

The medical staff advised Slot to substitute Frimpong, which he did despite criticism. "The medical team were completely right about Jeremie [Frimpong] to tell me to take him off because he is out until the end of the international break and that happened during the game," said Slot. He expects Frimpong to return post-international break.

Conor Bradley recently joined training for a short session, marking his first participation since his injury. "Conor [Bradley] trained for a few minutes with us today [Friday] for the first time," Slot noted. Although Bradley missed some games last season, such occurrences are common in football.

Slot acknowledged having only two injuries but noted they affect the same position. Fortunately, other players can fill in at right-back. Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai have been considered as potential replacements. Joe Gomez is also an option, though his recent recovery limits his playtime.

Gomez managed to play 20 minutes recently, which is significant given his long absence from full training sessions. "I wouldn't say he has had a set-back but he wasn't able to train three days in a row completely with the team," Slot explained. This situation is typical when players return after extended periods out.